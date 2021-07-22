Nollywood actor Dike Osinachi has got Nigerians hailing him after his kind gesture towards a poor little girl

The comic actor was spotted with a white envelope that he presented to a young girl called Ifunnaya

Nigerians were moved by Ifunnaya's show of gratitude to the actor and others who contributed towards the gift

Nollywood actor Dike Osinachi popularly called Apama shared a video showing the moment he gave a little girl Ifunnaya some money.

Apama had met the girl before and asked if she needed money. Nodding in the affirmative, Ifunnaya told him that she needed some money for her common entrance exam.

Actor Apama gifts a little girl some money. Photos: @mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

More money will come

Surprised that she didn't ask for ice cream money, the actor raised some money for her and went looking for her.

After Apama presented her with the cash gift, he requested the girl to pray for him. Ifunnaya laid hands on him and prayed for open doors and blessings for the actor and all the kind-hearted persons that supported the gift

The actor was also heard telling Ifunnaya's dad to open an account for her with the promise that more money will come.

Watch the video below

Reactions from people

what_adults_like:

"A giver is one who gets a reward without even knowing. Give no matter how little it is."

nameme_ziggy:

"This is lovely.. let start helping each other.. let shame got our govt."

adadumebi:

"God bless and increase you more for this kind act. You will not lack helpers. Amen."

mspatra_:

"The tears that came down my eyes when she started praying."

ij_dinobi:

"Awww her prayer... pls open account and paste me will send from my little fountain."

rytah_grey:

"God bless him real good. True happiness is service to others oo. Not about your position or your wealth. But the ability to make other people feel good and be happy. It's fulfilling really when you make other people happy. God bless him and other friends of his too. They will never lack anything good."

Source: Legit.ng News