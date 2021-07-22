Ahead of the 2023 presidential elections, a PDP chieftain, Segun Sowunmi has said President Buhari's influence is not a threat to his party

Segun Sowunmi, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has named the APC national leader, Bola Tinubu, and Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state as the two credible threats to his party's chances in 2023.

Sowunmi said this when he appeared as a guest on Channels TV on Wednesday, July 21.

Segun Sowunmi, a PDP chieftain, says APC leader Bola Tinubu and Governor Yahaya Bello are the main threats to his party's chances in the 2023 presidential election.

Legit.ng gathers that the PDP leader said he doesn’t see President Muhammadu Buhari as a threat to the opposition party’s chances of taking over the presidency in 2023.

He also ruled out the president’s chances of succeeding as a candidate in any election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

His words:

“There are only two people in the APC that give me a headache.

“I’m worried about Governor Yahaya Bello because of some of the footprints I see him doing, he is young, and can connect to the right audience and I’m worried about Bola Ahmed Tinubu because I know the huge political infrastructure he has”.

Tinubu made Buhari's victory possible - Sowunmi

Sowunmi further claimed President Buhari won in 2015 and 2019 because of the support of Tinubu.

The president had lost elections three times prior to his 2015 victory.

Sowunmi has urged Nigerians to begin to get their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) and make better decisions come 2023.

2023: Stop daydreaming, no room in Aso Rock, presidency tells PDP, others

Meanwhile, the opposition parties in Nigeria, including the PDP, have been asked to bury their thoughts of winning the presidential election in 2023.

The presidency on Tuesday, July 20, described the claim by the PDP that it would take over power at the centre from the ruling APC in 2023 as a mere dream.

The senior special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, made the declaration in a speech after observing the Eid-el-Kabir prayers in Daura, Katsina state.

Source: Legit.ng