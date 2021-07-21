A senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, has said that APC would retain power beyond 2023

Shehu made this known in Daura, Katsina state while fielding questions from the journalists after the Eid-el-Kabir prayer

The presidential aide noted that the ruling party still enjoys the supports of Nigerians because of Buhari's achievements

Daura, Katsina - The opposition parties in Nigeria have been asked to bury their thoughts of winning the presidential election in 2023.

The News reports that the presidency on Tuesday, July 20, described the claim by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that it would take over power at the centre from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023 as a mere dream.

The presidency has declared that the ruling APC would retain power beyond 2023. Credit: Femi Adesina

Legit.ng gathered that the senior special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, made the declaration in a speech after observing the Eid-el-kabir prayers in Daura, Katsina state.

PDP, others can't unseat APC from power in 2023

The Sun reports that he said no other party can displace APC from power in 2023 because of the support President Muhammadu Buhari enjoins across the country.

Shehu noted

“The president enjoys unshakable support not only in his hometown but also across the country and it is enough for the opposition to admit that the President matters a lot for the ruling party and Nigerians in general, again he constitutes a political obstacle they cannot dismantle come 2023.

“The masses will never abandon President Buhari’s leadership and the APC. I assure you that in 2023, the masses will be waiting for the president to show the way in courtesy of what he has been building for the country in terms of infrastructure and the wellbeing of young people in the country. Nobody will take the risk by inviting another party to come and take over in 2023."

