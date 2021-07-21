Tammy Abraham could be campaigning for Arsenal next season after falling down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge

The 23-year-old striker is hoping to secure regular playing time at the Emirates Stadium after finding it difficult to come by at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are hoping to entertain £40m for Abraham, but his suitors are unwilling to meet the valuation

Chelsea star Tammy Abraham has reportedly emerged as a top transfer target for Premier League rivals Arsenal this summer.

The Blues are understood to be prepared to let the forward join their London rivals on loan in a move aimed at speeding through a deal.

SunSport, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are also looking to land the striker who has failed to earn the faith of Thomas Tuchel.

Tammy Abraham has struggled for regular playing time since breaking into Chelsea's first team. Photo: Getty Images.

The publication added that Chelsea are looking for a fee in the region of £40 million for Abraham, but many potential suitors are unwilling to meet the valuation.

A loan deal with an obligation to buy has since been identified as the likeliest compromise to be explored.

The development comes at a time the west Londoners are facing a dilemma in the attack line, with Tuchel keen on signing a more prolific goalscorer.

Experienced striker Olivier Giroud has already departed Stamford Bridge after sealing a move to AC Milan, leaving Chelsea with few options upfront.

Teenage rookie Armando Broja, who recently penned a new deal with the Blues is expected to fill in for Giroud.

The 19-year-old is primed to form part of the first-team squad next season after a successful loan spell with Vitesse Arnhem.

Abraham attracts West Ham interest

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tammy Abraham is now on the verge of leaving reigning European champions Chelsea this summer with Aston Villa said to be interested in his signature.

This latest development comes after the Stamford Bridge landlords told Tammy Abraham that he is free to leave the Premier League side this summer.

That has opened the door for Villa boss Dean Smith under whom Abraham had a successful loan spell three seasons ago.

