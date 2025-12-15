Canada announced a new Express Entry category set to launch in early 2026 to help foreign doctors transition to permanent residence

Canada announced plans to introduce a new Express Entry category in early 2026 to help foreign doctors already working in the country transition to permanent residence. The announcement was made in a December 8, 2025 news release from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

Officials said the move followed persistent physician shortages and formed part of wider efforts to stabilise Canada’s health system while attracting high-skilled professionals.

IRCC confirmed that the new category would target international doctors with at least one year of Canadian work experience in eligible occupations earned within the last three years. Once draws begin in 2026, qualified applicants would receive invitations to apply for permanent residence.

“We’re giving these doctors a clear pathway to permanent residence in Canada to fill critical health workforce gaps, while helping support reliable care and a stable health system for Canadians. Invitations to apply for the new Express Entry category will be issued in early 2026,” IRCC stated.

Reserved admission spaces for provinces

Ottawa also announced that 5,000 federal admission spaces would be reserved for provinces and territories to nominate licensed doctors with job offers. These reserved spots are separate from existing Provincial Nominee Program allocations.

Successful nominees would benefit from expedited 14-day work permit processing while their permanent residence applications were underway.

Minister highlights global talent attraction

The Honourable Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, said the initiative would support Canada’s goals of attracting global talent and retaining doctors already providing care.

“Canada’s new government has a mandate to build a strong economy by attracting top global talent and filling critical labour shortages. This dedicated Express Entry category, along with the reserved federal admission spaces for provinces and territories will help bring in and keep practice-ready doctors, so people across Canada can get the care they need,” she said.

Parliamentary Secretary stresses health care access

Maggie Chi, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health, added that increasing the number of qualified physicians was essential to improving access to health care nationwide.

“Attracting skilled health professionals is essential to addressing Canada’s health workforce shortages. Increasing the number of qualified physicians with the expertise our health care system needs will ensure people across the country receive timely, high-quality care. By working closely with provinces and territories, we are tackling workforce challenges and strengthening the health care system so Canadians receive the care they need, when they need it,” Chi said.

Immigration tightening in 2026

While Canada is opening a new Express Entry pathway for foreign doctors, officials confirmed that the wider immigration system would be tightened in 2026.

This dual approach reflected the government’s effort to balance attracting essential health professionals with managing overall immigration levels.

