Joe Igbokwe, a special adviser to the Lagos state governor on drainage and water resources, has reacted to the arrest of Sunday Igboho

Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Igboho, was arrested in Cotonou on Tuesday, July 20, by the security operatives

Reacting to Igboho's arrest, Igbokwe wondered why the Yoruba agitator was arrested despite his display of charms

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Ikeja, Lagos - Barely 24 hours after the arrest of Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, by Interpol in Cotonou, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Joe Igbokwe, has reacted.

Legit.ng reports that in what appears to be a mockery of Igboho and Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Igbokwe, who is the special adviser to the Lagos state governor on drainage and water resources, said juju (charms) has failed Igbo and the Yoruba lands.

APC chieftain has mocked Sunday Igboho over his arrest by Interpol. Credit: Sunday Igboho

Source: Facebook

Igbokwe made this known on his Facebook page on Tuesday, July 20, hours after news about Igboho's arrest was broken.

He wrote:

“Juju no de work again ooo. It failed in Igbo land and it failed too in Yoruba land."

The post was accompanied with a photograph of Sunday Igboho heavily decked in charms.

Recalls that Igboho was arrested by the security forces in Benin Republic about three weeks after the Department of State Services had declared him wanted for allegedly stockpiling arms — an allegation he has since denied.

Igboho had perfected plans to secretly escape from Nigeria through Cotonou and was heading to Germany.

No individual can escape from the government's wrath

In his reaction to Igbokwe's comments, a Facebook user, Adeniyi Bello, said Yoruba call government "ijoba, amuni mu Ogun" meaning, government catch/ arrest you and catch/arrest your juju

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Igboho’s lawyer reveals how Interpol arrested Yoruba activist, his German wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that details as to how the Yoruba secessionists Sunday Igboho was arrested by security operatives have been made public.

It was reported that Igboho's lawyer, Yomi Alliyu (SAN) had on Tuesday, July 20, disclosed that his client was trying to catch a flight to Germany with his German wife when operatives of Interpol tracked and arrested them.

The lawyer referred to Igboho's arrest as both shocking and unjust, adding that the German government alongside the international community should rise against this.

Source: Legit