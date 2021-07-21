US singer Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's daughter, Monroe, has bagged her first major modelling gig

The 10-year-old plays her mom at the age of 10 in a new back-to-school campaign by childrenswear brand OshKosh B'Gosh

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the news with some even going as far as accusing the US superstar of nepotism

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's daughter Monroe has bagged her first major brand campaign. The 10-year-old kid models in childrenswear brand OshKosh B'Gosh's new back-to-school campaign.

The campaign dubbed, Today is Someday, features Mariah Carey, Outkast and Muhammad Ali. The iconic brand announced the campaign on Tuesday, 20 July.

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's daughter Monroe, 10, has bagged her first major modelling gig. Image: @nickcannon, @mariahcarey

People reports that the campaign spotlights the stars through a series of vignettes in which fans can hear inner monologues from Mariah, Ali and Outcast as children.

Monroe appears as her mom at age 10. She honours Mariah's childhood, her songwriting and her influence on young dreamers, according to the publication.

"We did the campaign because we love the message of empowering kids to dream boldly and blaze their own path," said Mariah in a statement.

Tweeps took to the outlet's comment section on Twitter to share their thoughts on Monroe's first major modelling gig. Check out some of their comments below:

@CaroleRay1 said:

"I have always been a fan of your music but this is nepotism at it's finest! Miss Monroe did a great job, though."

@TerriMaier2 wrote:

"And then again the stars' kids get the carrot."

@lambslane commented:

"She’s so grown up. Beautiful."

@Sora_Lily0327_Y said:

"It was just like yesterday since I saw the news about she and Roc were born. I feel old now."

@lilfancyb added:

"So cute."

