Mariah Carey took to social media and impersonated Eminem in celebration of the 12th anniversary of Obsessed

On the track, the US songstress denied that she dated the popular rapper and said Eminem was only obsessed with her

In a clip on TikTok in which she transforms from herself to Eminem, Mariah can be heard asking why are you so obsessed with me

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Mariah Carey took to TikTok on Wednesday, June 16, and shared a clip of herself impersonating Eminem. The US songstress made the funny clip in celebration of the 12th anniversary of her song Obsessed.

The 51-year-old singer participated in the Wipe It Down challenge and transformed from herself to the popular rapper. On the track Obsessed, Mariah addressed the rumours of her alleged relationship with Em.

Mariah Carey impersonated Eminem again on the 12th anniversary of her song 'Obsessed'. Image: @mariahcarey, @eminem

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

According to HipHopDX, Mariah denied that they were ever an item. A few weeks later, Eminem dropped a diss track The Warning and laid into the singer for denying their relationship. The video was shared on Twitter by the rap news outlet. The hip-hop publication captioned the post:

"Don't let Eminem see this."

The clip has been viewed over 10,000 times since the outlet shared it on the micro-blogging app. Social media users shared mixed reactions to the video. Check out some of their comments below:

@LuckyLefty99 said:

"Feminem stans touched."

@fakd03 wrote:

"You legit look like a knock off version of him."

@CHilla415 commented:

"Not only is the beef old and the song old, this challenge is old as hell too, lol."

@SaulForbes said:

"Somebody’s tryna stay relevant, hope he does see it though."

@StaxDomino wrote:

"She wants Em to know she's still thinkin' about him..."

@grinchoi commented:

"Em destroyed her on The Warning though. One of the best diss I've heard."

@Atharav85062302 added:

"Somebody tryna become relevant again."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Mariah Carey's ex-hubby Nick Cannon becomes dad of six

US comedian Nick Cannon and his DJ partner Abby De La Rosa have finally welcomed their twin boys.

The good news was announced by Abby in a lovely Instagram post on Wednesday, June 16, confirming she welcomed her baby boys.

In the video, the new mum could be seen holding and smiling at her little ones from her hospital bed and confirmed, in her caption, that they arrived on June 14.

This also marks Cannon's second set of twins as he already shares 9-year-old twins with ex-wife singer Mariah Carey.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit