NYSC members in the Daura local government area of Katsina state will not forget Tuesday, July 20

Officials of the service got the best Sallah gifts from President Muhammadu Buhari himself as a kind gesture

Alex Obemeata, the spokesman of the service in the state, said the Eid-el-Kabir festival of 2021 is the celebration of the century

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Daura, Katsina - There was joy and celebration among members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Daura, Katsina state, on Tuesday, July 20, over the philanthropic gestures of President Muhammadu Buhari.

In the spirit of festivity, President Buhari gifted the corps members and NYSC officials N1 million, two cows, and 20 bags of rice, Guardian reports.

The president encouraged the corps members to be good ambassadors of Nigeria (Photo: Buhari Sallau)

Source: Facebook

Disclosing the president's show of kindness in a statement on Tuesday, the spokesman of the service in Katsina, Alex Obemeata, said the gifts came when a delegation visited him at his private residence, The Cable added.

Obemeata said it was the Sallah celebration of the century among recipients and beneficiaries of the goodies.

“It was another joyous Sallah day for the corps members serving in Daura, the country home of Mr President, as he was at home for the 2021 Sallah celebration.

“In like manner, on July 20, 2021, the corps members in Daura were at the President’s house for the Sallah wishes, and it was a celebration of the century. They were given two cows, 20 bags of rice, and N1 million.”

He added that the president urged the corps members to conduct themselves as good ambassadors of the country who are working for its development.

Eid-el-Kabir: Brave Buhari treks home in Katsina after prayers

Meanwhile, Buhari really proved on Tuesday that he was a former military leader as he trekked to his house in Daura, Katsina state, after the Eid-el-Kabir prayers.

While President Buhari walked majestically, he was greeted by a cheering crowd of villagers in Daura on Tuesday afternoon.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Naturally, the president was escorted by many security officials on motorcycles and vehicles throughout the walk.

Source: Legit.ng