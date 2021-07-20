In utter fearlessness, President Muhammadu Buhari walked back home in Katsina after the Muslim Eid prayers

However, the president was followed by a lot of security operatives as he trekked home to begin the religious celebration

Buhari's laudable show of bravery is coming at a time when banditry is rife in many parts of the north, including Katsina

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Daura, Katsina - The president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, really proved on Tuesday, July 20, that he is a former military leader as he trekked to his house in Daura, Katsina state, after the Eid-el-Kabir prayers.

A video that captured moments when the Nigerian leader went back home on foot was shared by one of his media aides, Bashir Ahmad, on Facebook.

The president was escorted by a lot of security operatives and soldiers (Photo: Bashir Ahmad)

Source: Facebook

While President Buhari walked majestically, he was greeted by a cheering crowd of villagers in Daura on Tuesday afternoon.

Naturally, the president was escorted by many security officials on motorcycles and vehicles throughout the walk.

Eid-el-Kabir: Let peace Reign In Nigeria, Lagos speaker Obasa pleads

Meanwhile, Mudashiru Obasa, the speaker of the Lagos state House of Assembly, had urged Nigerians to see peace as one of the major ingredients for democracy to thrive.

Legit.ng reported that the speaker made this known in his Eid-el-Kabir message to Nigerians including residents of Lagos and politicians in the state, who are preparing for local government elections.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Obasa, who noted that the yearnings of many well-meaning Nigerians were justified, however, added that going about such demands and requests through violent means would not help the citizens and the country.

He said:

"We complain about a dwindling economy today, but the truth is that restiveness, banditry, terrorism, kidnappings and general insecurity are some of the major causes.

"It is not difficult to know that no nation can thrive or succeed when it is violence-ridden. Just as citizens must begin to live in peace and neighbourliness, we, as leaders, must also not nap, we must not sleep on ideas to make the country great."

Source: Legit