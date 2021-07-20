Couple Goals: Mr Eazi Joins Temi Otedola in Fun TikTok Video As They Celebrate His 30th Birthday
- Billionaire daughter Temi Otedola has taken to social media to celebrate her man Mr Eazi in a special way
- The singer recently turned 30 and Nigerians wished the Leg Over crooner as he shared a cute photo to mark his big day
- As expected, Nigerians took to Temi's comment section to gush over the beautiful love she shares with her man
Billionaire daughter Temi Otedola and her man Mr Eazi recently got Nigerians laughing on social media. Temi shared a video on her social media page to celebrate her lover on the occasion of his 30th birthday.
Father-in-law with a difference: Nigerians react as Femi Otedola celebrates Mr Eazi on 30th birthday
Temi celebrates Mr Eazi
In the TikTok video, Temi who donned a black outfit stood in front of the singer who hugged her from the back.
He was then heard miming a voice asking his audience what they think he would do if he did not win. Mr Eazi then said he guesses people will never know.
Watch the cute video below:
In another TikTok video, Temi stated that she is a fine woman and she would show off her beauty. The fashion blogger then told whoever has a problem with her show-off not to buy data.
Watch the video below:
Reactions
nonny_lyon:
"I go love oo."
amujirivitalis:
"Love."
peace_kekeri:
"Love birds."
harleesha__:
"Beautiful."
fheyi._:
"awww, so sweet."
Temi Otedola and her mum Florence Otedola
Legit.ng earlier reported that the fashion blogger and her mum played dress up for a TikTok video.
Temi rocked a simple white shirt and blue mum jeans paired with white mules.
Her 55-year-old mother on the other hand appeared to steal the show with her statement sequin boot cut trousers and high-crocs.
Nana paired this with a black top and also left her grey-speckled hair in an afro. Her look seemed to give disco days vibe.
Source: Legit