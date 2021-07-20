Billionaire daughter Temi Otedola has taken to social media to celebrate her man Mr Eazi in a special way

The singer recently turned 30 and Nigerians wished the Leg Over crooner as he shared a cute photo to mark his big day

As expected, Nigerians took to Temi's comment section to gush over the beautiful love she shares with her man

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Billionaire daughter Temi Otedola and her man Mr Eazi recently got Nigerians laughing on social media. Temi shared a video on her social media page to celebrate her lover on the occasion of his 30th birthday.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important

Mr Eazi joins Temi Otedola for TikTok video. Photos: @temiotedola

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Temi celebrates Mr Eazi

In the TikTok video, Temi who donned a black outfit stood in front of the singer who hugged her from the back.

He was then heard miming a voice asking his audience what they think he would do if he did not win. Mr Eazi then said he guesses people will never know.

Watch the cute video below:

In another TikTok video, Temi stated that she is a fine woman and she would show off her beauty. The fashion blogger then told whoever has a problem with her show-off not to buy data.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Reactions

nonny_lyon:

"I go love oo."

amujirivitalis:

"Love."

peace_kekeri:

"Love birds."

harleesha__:

"Beautiful."

fheyi._:

"awww, so sweet."

Temi Otedola and her mum Florence Otedola

Legit.ng earlier reported that the fashion blogger and her mum played dress up for a TikTok video.

Temi rocked a simple white shirt and blue mum jeans paired with white mules.

Her 55-year-old mother on the other hand appeared to steal the show with her statement sequin boot cut trousers and high-crocs.

Nana paired this with a black top and also left her grey-speckled hair in an afro. Her look seemed to give disco days vibe.

Source: Legit