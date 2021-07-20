A post about Wizkid's 2nd baby mama Binta and her fan has got Nigerians expressing their opinions

Binta's followers had taken to her Instagram stories to ask the mother of one questions about her life

The beautiful woman was stunned when a curious follower complained about her son's skin tone

Wizkid's 2nd baby mama Binta Diamond recently hosted a question and answer session on her Instagram stories. The mother of one gave her fans the opportunity to ask her a question with a promise that she would reply to them.

Wizkid's 2nd baby mama talks about her son's skin tone. Photos: @bluediamond224, @king_ayo

Wizkid's 2nd baby mama shares why her son is getting dark

A curious follower, however, noted that her son Ayo is getting black. According to her, Binta should do something about it.

The fan's statement did not seem to please Binta as she stated that she is getting sick and tired of complaints that her son is getting black.

Explaining that the son is hot, she noted that her son is always outside playing. She also noted that Ayo takes after his father Wizkid's skin tone and not hers.

She then asked if the people who have an issue with her son turning blacks want her to bleach the little boy's skin.

Check the full post below:

Responses

chi_na_za:

"Colourism in broad daylight. What’s wrong with being darkskin? let the boy be chocolate in peace."

onyeka_chinwe:

"What's wrong in having dark skin though?"

iamadedamola_daniel:

"That follower sells skincare products. nah logic e dey try use enter you."

ade_yeanka:

"Mind your business now."

tinywale:

"Dem want make u use JIK Dey baff am like Bobrisky! Don’t mind dem joor, misplaced priorities."

elegantonlinestore:

"I tire ooo. so she should go and use caro white for the boy wahala everywhere."

