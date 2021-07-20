The Indigenous People of Biafra has been asked to count the southsouth region out of the proposed Biafra nation

According to a prominent Ijaw leader and elderstastatesman, the separatist group cannot be serious about integrating the southsouth

Meanwhile, he asked the federal government to give a fair hearing to the recently arrested IPOB leader

Edwin Clark, an Ijaw leader, says the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is dreaming if they think states in the south-south will be included in the proposed Republic of Biafra.

Speaking with BBC Pidgin on Friday, Clark described IPOB as being “unrealistic”, adding that he does not agree with the way the group is fighting their cause.

“How can Delta be part of Biafra? In what way? Is Biafra older than or bigger than Delta?” he asked.

South-south will not be part of Biafra according to Edwin Clark. Photo: Deltastateparrort

Source: Facebook

“How can Rivers state or Akwa Ibom become part of Biafra? They are dreaming thinking about the eastern region of those days.

“They are very unrealistic boys. To me, IPOB is not pursuing the right thing.

“When this war was fought, I told the IPOB leader he was not born at the time. I’ve never met him, but I have challenged him and he has also challenged me that I was the slave of the north — that was how he branded me.

“I told him he has a good fight, that the people of the east are being neglected. They have only five states, whereas other regions have six. One, in fact, has seven. Based on what? Nobody knows.

“For every appointment that is being made in this country, the Igbo are shortchanged. If they are distributing universities per state, they will have five. South-south and south-west will have six, north-west will have seven, but the Igbos formed the third leg of this country when it was created.

“So, they have a good complaint, but not the way they are going about it.”

He added that he hopes the federal government gives the IPOB leader a fair trial, adding that the Kenyan government needs to address the claim on their alleged involvement in Kanu’s repatriation to Nigeria.

IHRC indicates readiness to mediate between agitators and Nigerian govt

Meanwhile, the Country Head/Ambassador for West African countries for International Human Rights Commission, IHRC Ambassador Friday Sani has urged all agitators in Nigeria to adopt dialogue as a means of achieving their demands instead of protests and demonstrations.

He made the comment during an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Thursday, July 15. He noted that the world is moving away from using protests, demonstrations, and violent rallies as a way of getting governments to meet their needs.

“As a matter of fact, we are the only organisation that does not believe in protests or demonstrations to make demands from the government."

I have no hand in any plot against Nnamdi Kanu - Obiano replies IPOB

Anambra state governor, Chief Willie Obiano, has denied involvement in the rearrest and extradition of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Obiano who spoke through his spokesman, Mr. James Eze, in a press statement seen by Legit.ng, said there was no truth that Obiano and some other people mentioned by the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) worked to deliver Kanu to the Buhari-led federal government.

Similarly, the minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige, has denied being involved in the operation that led to the arrest of Kanu.

Source: Legit