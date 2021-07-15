An APC chieftain of Igbo extraction, Joe Igbokwe, has said the federal government has enough evidence to get Nnamdi Kanu convicted

The special adviser to Lagos state governor on drainage and water resources recalled how Kanu allegedly ordered his men to kill him and his children

Igbokwe said secession agitation is not the answer, asking the FG to create an additional state in the southeast to address the perceived marginalisation in the region

Lagos, Nigeria - Joe Igbokwe, the special adviser to Lagos state governor on drainage and water resources, says the federal government has enough evidence to nail the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Igbokwe, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), said this while fielding questions in an interview with BBC Pidgin over the arrest and trial of the IPOB leader.

Prominent Igbo APC chieftain, Joe Igbokwe, says the federal government has enough evidence against IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu. Photo credits: Joe Igbokwe, Buhari Sallau

In the interview which is also available on Facebook, Igbokwe insisted that Kanu has committed several crimes.

Asked about his dramatic reaction upon hearing the news of Kanu's arrest, he said:

"He said on Radio Biafra that if they see me, his boys, they should behead me and kill all my children, destroy my home and I play it down but I put my life and that of my family in the hands of God. I am just thanking God that at least I may be a little bit free."

FG has enough evidence against Kanu

On Kanu's trial, the APC chieftain said the IPOB leader will be held responsible for the crimes committed by his men.

His words:

"They have weighty evidence, given what he said and what happened, do you think they will blame all these boys in the southeast about the destruction, killing of policemen, and burning of police formations? It's their leader, they will bring these things before him, they will bring Gulak's case before him, so many things, some of these videos I showed you now, he will see himself talking, so it's evidence, you sold yourself out, that's the way it's going to go."

"The evidence is weighty, totally unbelievable, destroy, burn, all kinds of invectives, abuses, he said the president is from Sudan, that the president has died since, Jubril from Sudan."

Biafra not the solution

Rather than Biafra agitation, Igbokwe said the federal government needs to create one more state in the southeast, noting that it is the only region that has five states.

He said:

"The only thing I want FG to do is to give Igbo people an additional 1 state. I have been advocating for that for years. If all governors gather, we have the least, others get six, one zone gets seven.

"If they give us the 6th one, I will be the governor if we have the sixth state because I have worked for it."

The Lagos-based APC chieftain said creating an additional state will lead to more jobs as more local government areas, senatorial districts and federal constituencies will be created.

Asked about the future of IPOB following Kanu's arrest, Igbokwe said:

"IPOB has been overtaken by events, war is no longer an option in the 21st century, I Joe Igbokwe will not support it, I am proudly Nigerian and I will die a Nigerian."

Kanu's trial will continue on Monday, July 26.

Kanu's fate remains unknown

Meanwhile, a new report indicates that Kanu may remain in the custody of the Department of State Services until September.

According to the report, judges of the Federal High Court begin their annual vacation on Monday, July 26, the date slated for the hearing of his case.

The judges’ vacation will last also till Tuesday, September 17 according to a notice issued by the chief information officer of the Federal High Court, Catherine Christopher.

