Music mogul Don Jazzy recently shared a video that got his fans and followers talking on social media

The music executive was spotted with a beautiful Germany-based Nigerian woman called Deborah Olawoyin in his home

Don Jazzy also teased some of his followers who have not been to his palatial mansion with a funny emoji

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Music mogul Don Jazzy recently entertained a beautiful young woman called Deborah Olawoyin in his house and he shared a lovely photo and video of them together.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important

Don Jazzy lifts a slay queen Deborah Olawoyin. Photos: @donjazzy

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Don Jazzy and a thick young woman

In the photo he shared, Don Jazzy and the young woman who was donned in a black jumpsuit stood side by side as they posed for the camera.

In another post, Don Jazzy was spotted lifting up the young woman as if lifting a gym instrument. According to the musician, Deborah is his gym for the night. He then declared himself a strong man.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Reactions

igboboiyspace:

"She No Even Chop."

kelvinsaxx:

"You don enter the world finish oh, Don J. wen me know before na coded man but now."

swiss___________:

"After eating Eba, the next thing is weight lifting."

chisom.christian.10:

"Very strong man."

djbrowncan:

"Strong Boss."

iamflixiby:

"Aaaaaa Baba I rest my case. GOODNIGHT @donjazzy."

call.mefunke:

"Na really gym oo."

A portrait of Don Jazzy

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Mavin boss dropped a video of the portrait which showed him at different phases of his life; infancy to adulthood.

The music producer praised the talented individual and also expressed gratitude for the beautiful piece.

Noting that the artist got each phase correctly, he asked fans which one they think he did more.

He wrote:

"Too much talent. Thank you @wilsonosara_art for this beautiful drawing of me at different phases of my life. I think he killed all. Which one do you think he got more?"

Source: Legit.ng