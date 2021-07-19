In what came as a surprise to many people on social media, a masquerade caused a stir on a busy road

The masquerade who appeared to be a young one was captured in a video standing in the face of a commercial bike rider

The young masquerade then moved on to a motorist who seemed to offer cash as a way of buying his pass

Nigerians have reacted to an emerging video involving a masquerade and commuters on a busy road.

The masquerade, going by its height and body physique, seemed to be a young figure but still proved a hindrance to activities on the road.

The masquerade left road users awestruck Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @bbcnewsyoruba

In an Instagram video by @bbcnewsyoruba, the masquerade first blocked a commercial biker. The bike man seemed amused and was speechless while the masquerade continued to be a stumbling block.

The masquerade then moved on to another motorist. This time, he seemed to move on faster as the driver offered him cash.

Nigerians react

@lucygirl07 said:

"That bike guy just dey respect ancestors! He for wos am hot slap."

@henr8409 commented:

"Hmmmm na de passenger de guy carry, else, ds boy for go join him ancestors."

@leomeg567 remarked:

"Oloriburuku no get work, na bike man k*ll ur mama ? Lazy masquerade."

Masquerades reportedly invade mosque

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that masquerades had invaded a mosque.

The Nation reported that many worshippers were injured during the masquerade attack which happened on Sunday evening, June 27.

The newspaper cited an eyewitness as saying that the reason for the invasion by the masquerades was not yet known.

The source added that the masquerades had first hurled stones at the Muslim faithful who warned them not to repeat the same but they continued.

The Chief Imam of the mosque, Alhaji Quoseem Yunus, identified the man shot dead by the masquerades as Moshood Salawudeen in a report by The Punch.

Source: Legit.ng