An Instagram influencer, Papaya, has got social media buzzing with the extent of her love for singer, Wizkid

The singer celebrated his 31st birthday on July 16 and she took to Instagram with a video of how she celebrated him with her friends

Papaya has also camped in Wizkid's DM begging him to acknowledge her since she missed a chance when she sighted him

It is without a doubt that Wizkid is one the most loved entertainers to come out of Nigeria. Fans of the singer go over and out to support and defend him.

A young lady has sparked reactions on social media after she shared videos of the length she went to celebrate the singer who is her crush on his 31st birthday.

Influencer celebrates Wizkid's birthday on his behalf Photo credit: @papaya_ex/@wizkidayo

Papaya celebrates on behalf of Wizkid

In the first video the Instagram influencer shared on her page, she was seen dancing and singing along to one of Wizkid's songs.

Her friends were there to cheer her on as they sprayed her with money. Papaya also did a banner celebrating her crush.

"Helping @wizkidayo to celebrate his birthday."

Watch the video below:

Missed chance

Papaya revealed through a video that she had been in the same space with Wizkid but did not take the chance to approach him.

She stood behind the singer, obviously star struck and confused on how to approach him.

"Now I really deserve slap for not hugging Wizkid from the back... Happy birthday to the father of my unborn kids @wizkidayo."

Mumu for Big Wiz

The Instagram influencer has also camped in the singer's DM professing her love for him with hopes that he will eventually notice her.

Papaya also expressed the depth of her love for him with a hilarious love song trending on social media.

"This is the height of it all @wizkidayo. Pity me and drop one love emoji now even if it’s full stop alone, I don’t mind."

Nigerians react

Its_beebah16:

"Wizkid chat momma up na. This love no be here ooooooooo"

Ziny1996:

"Wizkid must notice you oh or we are done with his music."

Adeherself:

"The way you were blushing ehn. Chai I feel your heart jumping out lol."

Yes_i_am_wealth1:

"Thought we all agreed on hugging wizkid at first sight. You’ve fall our hands."

Nons_miraj:

"He go soon block you."

Jesutitomi:

"Aired in the utmost realm."

Wizkid's third baby mama celebrates him

Wizkid's third baby mama and talent manager, Jada P, on July 18, took to her Instagram page to celebrate the singer as he clocked 31.

Sharing a video of the singer having a good time with some friends and herself - Jada - included, she penned down a sweet message in his honour.

She noted that their journey hasn't been the easiest and thanked him for his love, loyalty and unending devotion to their family.

