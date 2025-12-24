APC Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, appoints former senator Danladi Sankara as Political Adviser to enhance political coordination

Senator Sankara's grassroots influence seen as pivotal for APC's electoral strategy and internal cohesion

Appointment signals APC's commitment to experienced leadership and deeper political engagement nationwide

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nentawe Yilwatda, has appointed former senator Danladi Sankara as his Political Adviser, a move widely seen within the party as a strategic step to strengthen its political coordination and grassroots engagement.

The appointment brings a seasoned politician with extensive legislative and mobilisation experience into the chairman’s inner circle at a time when the ruling party is focusing on consolidation and future electoral planning.

APC National Chairman Appoints New Aide as Political Adviser

Source: Twitter

APC leadership strengthens political machinery

Party sources say the decision is aimed at reinforcing the APC’s political machinery by drawing on Senator Sankara’s years of experience in national politics and his strong grassroots influence.

Describing the appointment as a timely intervention, an APC insider said it would “add depth, experience and practical political insight to the office of the national chairman.”

Sankara brings legislative experience

Senator Sankara served two terms in the Senate, where he was known for consistency and resilience. During the Ninth National Assembly, he chaired the Senate Committee on Information and National Orientation, providing leadership on national communication and public orientation policies.

A party official noted that, “His tenure as committee chairman showed a rare combination of vision and practical action, qualities the party needs at this stage.”

Grassroots mobiliser with electoral success

Widely regarded as a grassroots politician, Sankara has built strong ties with local communities, ensuring that the concerns of ordinary citizens remain part of the political conversation.

His credentials as a mobiliser were further underscored when he chaired the committee that secured the APC’s victory in the Babura/Garki Federal Constituency by-election, a success party members attribute to his organisational skill and tactical foresight.

Expectations from the new role

Observers say Senator Sankara’s appointment is expected to provide strategic guidance to the national chairman on political affairs, grassroots mobilisation and internal party cohesion.

A senior party member said, “With his understanding of both national dynamics and local realities, Sankara is well placed to help the party sharpen its strategies ahead of future contests.”

Signal of party’s direction

Senator Sankara’s appointment is seen as recognition of his past contributions and a signal of the APC’s commitment to strengthening its leadership with experienced figures who combine competence with strong connections to the people.

Party leaders believe his presence in the chairman’s office will contribute to deeper party consolidation and more effective political engagement across the country.

Source: Legit.ng