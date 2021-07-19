Mwaura wa Gitau's move to the Middle East may have been forced, but it ended up being a blessing in disguise

Apart from rising from a simple security guard to heading several teams in Qatar, he took his entrepreneurial spirit along

Mwaura currently runs a security company that helps others relocate to the Middle East for work

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Mwaura wa Gitau's two-year-old school uniform business in the slums of Mathare collapsed in 2013, throwing him into confusion and panic.

He owed the bank, had unsupplied orders, and auctioneers quickly sold the debt-ridden business to a friend.

Before and after: Mwaura as a security guard (l), and Mwaura as a manager in the office. Photos: Mwaura wa Gitau.

Source: UGC

It is while strategising on his next move that a friend mentioned he knew someone who could link him to a job in the Middle East.

Moved to Qatar

In September 2014, Mwaura jumped on a flight and landed in Qatar as a security guard earning KSh 45,000 (N171,141.40).

He told Legit.ng's Hillary Lisimba:

"My first deployment was at a roundabout in Hamad General Hospital. It was the toughest experience due to the high temperatures and there was no cabin for security guards by then."

After working for a year, he met a friend who told him that studying health and safety courses would help him grow and get a better salary.

He continued:

"I did a couple of safety courses and within eight months I was promoted to a safety and security supervisor."

It is a position that made him work with a manager from Britain who took him through the ropes of the industry.

The role also saw him relieve his manager during annual leave and attend meetings on his behalf, an opening that opened his eyes to a bigger world.

Having amassed enough managerial experience and being deployed to different locations among them Hamad International Airport as an acting Security project manager, Mwaura decided it was time to try something new.

Change of Fortunes

As fate would have it, he received a job offer as a security controller at Qatar's Metro railway project where he was later promoted to supervisor.

He disclosed:

"Since I had the vision to help some of my friends in developing themselves, I started to develop a project of my own and started Lusail Centre of Professional Security Training."

As a company that trains individuals in the safety and security industry with expertise training both locally and internationally, the organisation currently assists candidates to find jobs in the Middle East.

So far, the company has helped 400 individuals from Africa get jobs in Qatar, with 10 new recruits expected to travel by the end of July.

Advice to Kenyans Seeking Middle East Jobs

Having been there and done that, Mwaura advises his countrymen to be patient with growth especially in the new country because things work differently from Kenya.

"The other most important thing is to find ways to develop their skills that are marketable," he concluded.

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

Man quit his CBN job, travelled abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man identified as Mojib Olasupo Baruwa narrated how his relocation has been since he left Nigeria in 2020.

He said he had to resign from his job with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), adding that his friends thought he was out of his mind to have left such a good job.

Olasupo said he had to do that because he wanted so much to be with his wife and daughter. He stated that the relocation was never easy but he learnt a lot.

Source: Legit.ng