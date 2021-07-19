Governor Bello Masari of Katsina state has called on Nigerian elite to support President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration

The governor in an Eid-el-Kabir message appealed to the people to avoid being unpatriotic which casts the country in a bad light

Masari said no responsible citizen would encourage foreign powers to interfere in the country's internal affairs

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Katsina state - Nigerian elites have been urged to be more supportive of the federal government led by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Punch reports that the appeal was made by Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina state, on Sunday, July 18, saying lack of patriotism casts the country in a bad light.

Governor Aminu Masari has described Nigerians going abroad to discuss Nigeria’s problems with foreign governments as unpatriotic. Photo credit

Source: Twitter

Masari in an Eid-el-Kabir message by Abdul Malumfashi his director-general, media implored people to avoid discussing issues of the nation with foreign governments as Nigeria deserves their respect.

While describing such people as unpatriotic, the governor explained that no responsible citizen will encourage foreign powers to forcefully interfere in Nigeria's internal affairs, The US Express added.

His recent remarks are coming against the backdrop of the Catholic Archbishop of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah’s statement before the U.S. Congress.

According to the statement, the governor made the appeal against the backdrop of recent calls by prominent Nigerians on international bodies and foreign powers to forcefully interfere in the nation’s internal affairs in view of the security situation in the country.

Nigerian government helpless against insecurity, Kukah tells U.S

Earlier, Kukah told the United States Congress Commission that the federal government is helpless in the face of security challenges, which it promised to address before taking power in 2015.

Kukah said this during his virtual presentation on the persecution of Christians in Nigeria by armed extremist groups in the north.

He said the people were yet to see any tangible move towards tackling insecurity, which, according to him, has a religious undertone.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Buhari’s administration best since amalgamation, Katsina governor declares

Meanehile, Masari described the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration as the best in Nigeria since the amalgamation of the northern and southern protectorates in 1914.

The governor spoke at the flag-off of stakeholders meeting for the enumeration of beneficiaries and calling up the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP) for Katsina state.

He admonished a cross-section of Nigerians over what he described as an unfair assessment of the President Buhari government.

Source: Legit Nigeria