Electronic transmission of results is not as important as Katsina ranch development according to Osita Okechukwu

The minister who pledged his community land said the ranch development will end herds-farmers crises

He said Nigerians has lost more souls as a result of these clashes than the ones lost in general elections

Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON) Mr. Osita Okechukwu on Sunday said the flag-off of the N6.25 billion Katsina ranch was more important to the survival of the nation than electronic transmission of results rejected by the National Assembly last week.

Ranch development, according to him, will serve as the end-game to worsening herders/farmers clashes across the country.

Chatting with newsmen in Abuja, Okechukwu urged President Muhammadu Buhari to fast-forward ranch development nationwide, pledging his community land for the project.

Okechukwu, who is a founding member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), also said the “Katsina Ranch is a poster boy of the National Livestock Transformation Plan,” which should be embraced by all.

The VON boss counselled other States to queue after Kastina by providing land for establishment of ranches as a panacea to the persistent and avoidable clashes between the herders and farmers.

He said: “For me, the flag-off of the N6.25 billion Katsina ranch is the end-game for the incessant and controversial herders/farmers clashes in Nigeria and hence the foremost news of the week.”

Asked why he rated ranch development as more important than the transmission of election results electronically, an issue at the heart of free and fair election, Okechukwu said the nation has lost more souls to herdsmen/farmers clashes than anything else.

According to him: “I doubt if there is any farming community in Nigeria, especially in the Middle Belt that did not lose one person.

“What of food insecurity unleashed by herders/farmer’s clashes? And you talk of polarisation of the country; methinks the clashes polarised our dear countrymen more than elections? It regrettably promoted our fault lines.

