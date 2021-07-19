Nicki Minaj is looking for a mall security guard who let her fan rap inside a luxurious store in New York City

The stan went into the store with a portable speaker and started rapping Whole Lotta Money - a song the popular rapper is featured on

The Moment 4 Life hitmaker now wants to give the security guard a gift for not chasing the stan out of the store while she was doing her thing

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Nicki Minaj has taken to social media to thank a security guard who let one of her fans perform her song inside a posh store in New York City recently.

The popular US rapper reposted a clip originally posted by TikTok user @zhachanel12. A fan was seen in the video rapping a song in which Nicki is featured on, Whole Lotta Money.

Nicki Minaj wants to reward a nice security guard Photo credit: @nickiminaj

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The street performer went inside the designer fashion store with a portable speaker and did her thing.

The security guard intervened but seemingly failed to stop the performance. According to TMZ, the Moment 4 Life hitmaker loved the fact that the guard walked away and let the show go on.

According to the publication, Nicki wants to give the security guard a gift for letting one of her stans rap inside the store. She wrote on IG Stories:

"Someone tell the security guard in that video I posted that I'm lookin for him. I wanna send him a gift for being such a sweetheart to one of my babies."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Lil Kim wants a Verzuz rap battle with Nicki Minaj

In other news, Legit.ng reported that veteran US rapper Lil Kim wants to battle Nicki Minaj. The Lighters Up hitmaker wants to go hit-for-hit with Nicki Minaj in a Verzuz rap battle.

The musician was speaking during Sunday, June 27, red carpet segment at the BET Awards. Kim was quick to say yes when she was asked if she was willing to go song-to-song against another MC.

When the presenter asked Kim who she wanted to face off in a battle of tracks, she did not hesitate and said Nicki.

Source: Legit