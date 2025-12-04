Nigerian airline, United Nigeria Airlines, has announced job openings for three roles as it aims to deliver high-quality services to its customers.

The airline stated that it is inviting interested and qualified candidates to apply for positions that match their skills and experience.

It added that UNA offers a competitive work environment for professionals seeking to contribute to the growth of Nigeria’s aviation industry

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

United Nigeria Airlines is expanding its workforce and has announced new job opportunities across multiple departments.

The airline is inviting talented and qualified professionals to apply for roles that match their skills and experience.

Dreaming of a career in aviation? United Nigeria Airlines is hiring Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

The job vacancies available include lead, strategic partnerships, growth and planning manager, and human resources officer.

The airline, in a message to interested candidates, said:

"United Nigeria Airlines is seeking exceptional talent to join our dynamic team. We offer opportunities to highly motivated professionals eager to contribute to the aviation industry.

"We are an equal opportunity employer that provides a platform for career growth and development."

Details of the new job vacancies at United Nigeria Airlines

According to United Nigeria Airlines, it is looking for a Lead, Strategic Partnerships who is a master architect of commercial relationships to join its Business Development & Strategy department.

It noted that the high-level strategic role focused on identifying major opportunities, negotiating long-term agreements, and building partnerships that shape the airline’s growth.

The airline explained that the role would involve developing and executing a comprehensive partnership strategy, identifying potential partners across the aviation and travel ecosystem, leading complex negotiations, and overseeing implementation while maintaining executive-level partner relationships.

Another role, the Lead, Growth & Planning position, the airline said it was seeking a strategic thinker capable of analysing data to uncover untapped market opportunities and build business cases for expansion.

It explained that the role would support the airline’s growth strategy, inform decisions on new routes, partnerships, and business verticals, and involve market analysis, financial modelling, and competitive intelligence.

Qualified Nigerians are invited to apply for exciting job opportunities at United Nigeria Airlines. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

For the Human Resource Officer role, United Nigeria Airlines said it was looking for an HR professional to support the HR unit across multiple locations in Nigeria.

It stated that the role would involve assisting with recruitment, onboarding, employee documentation, daily HR operations, policy implementation, and compliance with Nigerian labour laws.

How to Apply:

Qualified candidates should send their CVs to careers@flyunitednigeria.com

The email subject should indicate the role being applied for.

Location: Lagos, Nigeria

Closing Date: Two weeks from today

Full details of the job can be found here

Source: Legit.ng