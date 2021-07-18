Eid-el-Kabir: IGP orders tight security on highways, worship centres

Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered Commissioners of Police to tighten security on highways, worship and recreational centres among others ahead of Eid-el-Kabir festival.

He said this in a statement titled, ‘Eid-el-Kabir: IGP assures sustained efforts at improving public safety and security’, by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, on Sunday.

The statement quoted Bala as congratulating the Muslim Faithful in the country on the occasion of the year 2021 Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

He also reiterated that the Force would continue to improve on the recent gains achieved in stabilizing security order in parts of the country, protecting lives and property of citizens, and denying space for crimes and criminality to thrive in and around the country.

The police boss enjoined citizens to celebrate and enjoy the beauty of the Eid-el-Kabir while remaining security conscious and compliant with the COVID-19 prevention protocols.

Source: Legit