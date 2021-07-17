The Akwa Ibom State High Court sitting in Ikot Ekpene local government area of the state has concluded the hearing of the kidnapping case of an Uyo-based cattle dealer

Justice Isangedighi disclosed why two policemen and three other accomplices were found guilty of kidnapping

Several states across the federation have enacted laws making kidnapping punishable by the death sentence

Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom state - The Akwa Ibom State High Court has sentenced two policemen to death for kidnapping an Uyo-based cattle dealer, one Alhaji Muhammed Umar Barkindo.

The condemned policemen are Corporals Friday Udo, and Saturday Okorie who have since been dismissed from the Nigeria Police Force, The Punch reported.

The convicted suspects could appeal the sentences passed on them. Photo: Kola Sulaimon

The court sitting in Ikot Ekpene local government area of the state also condemned to death three others, Walter Udo, Ibiono Ibom, and Udo Etim whose house was used to keep the victim hostage, while demanding N100m ransom.

The prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubts

Vanguard reported that the trial judge, Justice Isangedighi, said the accused were sentenced to death according to Section 1 (2) of Akwa Ibom State Internal Security and Enforcement Law 2009.

She said:

''The prosecution has proved its case beyond reasonable doubts and found the accused guilty of conspiracy and kidnapping Alhaji Muhammad Umar Barkindo on November 25, 2011, an offense punishable by death in Section one subsection two of Akwa Ibom State Internal Security and Enforcement Law 2009.”

Justice Isangedighi prayed to God to have mercy upon the souls of the condemned kidnappers.

Niger state Bello approves death by hanging of convicted kidnappers

Meanwhile, a new law that recommends death by hanging in public for convicted kidnappers, cattle rustlers, and their informants has been signed by Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger state.

Bello in a statement shared on his Facebook page on Friday, July 16, said he assented to some laws which include anti-kidnapping and cattle rustling law.

According to the governor, the Kidnapping and Cattle Rustling Special Provisions Law of 2016 was amended to provide punishment of informants and all those involved in aiding and abetting the criminals.

