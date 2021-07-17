Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN says those in leadership positions are required to act in faith at all times

Osinbajo gave the counsel while speaking virtually at a conference of the Redeemer's International Leadership Academy

The vice president is an alumnus of the academy reputed to have been a training ground for respected Christian leaders

FCT, Abuja - Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said in the midst of adversity, leaders must and are expected to remain calm, so that the people being led will follow in their footsteps.

He made this assertion today at the 25th year anniversary conference of the Redeemer's International Leadership Academy themed: Winning in Adversity, organised by the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

VP Osinbajo says the burden of leadership requires leaders to act in faith at all times. Photo credit: Sodiq Adelakun/AFP

VP Osinbajo reels out the burden of leadership

A statement sent to Legit.ng by the vice president's spokesman, Laolu Akande, quoted Osinbajo as saying:

“It is in times of adversity or difficulty, or hardship that leaders are most relevant and most needed.

“The leader cannot afford to lose his cool or his focus. He must calm himself down and calm the people down as well.”

According to the vice president,

“When all is well, there is no need for guidance, encouragement or instruction, but it is especially in the midst of wars, conflicts, insurgency, famines, danger, and fear, that people look to leadership.”

Osinbajo also gave out biblical references

Referencing the story of Moses and the Israelites in the Bible, Professor Osinbajo noted that:

“Moses looked up to God for help and God spoke to Him. But note that Moses first gave the people confidence in the power of God to deliver and fulfill His promises.

“He had not yet heard from God on this particular problem, but because he knew the God he served, he was able to say this with confidence.”

In the virtual keynote address at the conference of the Redeemer's International Leadership Academy, the VP stressed the need for leaders to remain unruffled.

Professor Osinbajo himself an alumnus of the academy then encouraged leaders, particularly Christian leaders, to act in faith and not fear when they are faced with crisis, especially existential crisis.

His words:

“God knows all things; we must obey in faith even when we are afraid. This is the burden of leadership, especially leadership according to the principles of scripture.”

Meanwhile, Osinbajo on Monday, July 5 declared that the federal government's COVID-19 stimulus package has been helpful so far.

He made the comment at a virtual meeting of the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) committee measuring the implementation of the stimulus so far.

The vice president said the Nigerian economy did not degenerate as feared, adding that at least over 2 million jobs have been both created and saved with the implementation of the ESP.

Earlier this year, VP Osinbajo stated that the Buhari administration’s vision to lift at least 20 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next two years is now close at hand.

Professor Osinbajo stated this on Tuesday, January 19 in Abuja during the virtual flag-off of a cash transfer scheme initiated by the federal government, adding that the programme will help the government achieve its aspiration.

Around the same period, the federal government commenced N30,000 grants for taxi, bus, okada, Keke Napep, Uber, Bolt drivers, and cart pushers across the country.

