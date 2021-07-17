Sachet water hawker, Mary Daniels, who went viral some months ago, is the latest landlord in Lagos

The 27-year-old lady held a housewarming ceremony for her new property which was attended by friends and close family members

Photos and videos from the ceremony surfaced on social media with several online observers congratulating the lady

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

It is indeed a new beginning for Nigerian amputee hawker, Mary Daniels, who went viral on social media months ago after she shared her story.

According to an exclusive report by Punch, 27-year-old Daniels is now the owner of a N17.5 million property in the Igando area of Lagos state.

Viral amputee hawker Mary Daniels is now a Lago landlady. Photo: @punchnewspapers/@marydaniels_amputee

Source: Instagram

The same media reported that the young lady who used to hawk around the Oshodi area of Lagos purchased the property from the N25 million donation she received from well-meaning Nigerians.

In addition to the house, Daniels has also commenced work on her 'pure' water factory which is situated in the same compound.

Exclusive photos from the housewarming ceremony were posted on the official Punch Instagram page.

See below:

The pure water business is what gives me money - Daniels

Also speaking to some correspondents of the same media outlet, Daniels explained that she decided to invest in the factory because selling 'pure' water has been her source of income from inception.

The young lady also disclosed that she has taken custody of her daughter and the little one now lives with her.

Check out a video from the housewarming as shared by Punch on Facebook:

Nigerians rejoice with Daniels

Social media users who had been following Daniels' story since it went viral had congratulatory words for her. There were others who also hailed the young lady for making judicious use of her funds.

Read comments sighted below:

sir.gbonky7 said:

"Congratulations to her."

debargainer said:

"She use the money well...a house in igando is like diamond o........congrats"

Blessing Ify Mordi said:

"Congratulations to her. She spent the money wisely."

life_of_young_officers_ said:

"Omo forget about school nah grace dey work."

vogue_by_tomilola.enitan said:

"So happy for this lady.... congratulations to her."

Ehisianya Godfrey Chiwendu wrote:

"I must commend Lagos state government for their swift action is making sure she utilize the money well. More blessing to those that donated to her."

Celebrity stylist Luminee gives Mary Daniels a makeover

Months ago, Legit.ng reported that celebrity fashion designer, Luminee Official, joined other Nigerians who extended a hand of kindness to amputee 'pure' water seller, Mary Daniels.

Lovely photos of the amputee single mother who was hawking sachet water were spotted on social media. Daniels was dressed in a black and a red dress that accentuated her beauty.

Luminee styled the young lady on the occasion of her birthday.

Source: Legit