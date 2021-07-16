Lagos state - The newspapers review for the week of July 10 - July 16 was composed of reports from religion, security, politics, and current affairs.

Legit.ng has compiled below some of the top stories that got the attention of newsreaders within the week:

1. Tension in Zamfara as Deputy Gov Moves to Take Over Matawalle’s Seat, Police Take Action, PDP Reacts

Gusau, Zamfara state - Mahdi Aliyu Gusau, the Zamfara state deputy governor has reportedly got the backing of the PDP to take over Bello Matawalle’s seat as the governor of the northwestern state.

This followed Governor Matawalle’s recent defection to the ruling APC alongside other elected political office holders in the state.

However, Gusau stayed back, saying he was not carried along on the defection plan.

2. Finally, FRSC Announces 2021 Recruitment Exercise for Nigerians, Lists Requirements

Nigerians seeking to work with the federal government can now have the opportunity as the Federal Road Safety Corps announced its 2021 recruitment exercise.

According to a recruitment notice posted on Facebook, candidates for the officer cadre are expected to possess a first degree, NYSC discharge certificates, and must not be more than 30 years old.

3. Like Biblical Elijah, Massive Miracles Reportedly Happen at TB Joshua's Burial, Photos Emerge

Even at death, the awesome, spiritual power of Prophet T.B Joshua, the late leader of the Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCAON), is evident.

This was proven at the burial ceremony of the man of God in Lagos on Friday, July 9.

A Facebook post from the TB Joshua Ministries said a lot of miracles and deliverance took place immediately after the interment on Friday.

4. Just in: Influential Southeast PDP Chieftains Join APC, Names Released

Top members of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia on Friday, July 9, announced their defection to the All Progress Congress (APC).

Joining the defectors in the ruling party was a former governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Honourable Blessing Nwagba, Nigerian Tribune reported.

The former PDP stalwarts who made the decision on Friday are Arch Anagha Mba, Chief Silvanus Nwaji, Barr Chibuike Nwokeukwu (SAN), Guardian also reported.

5. List of States to Benefit as FEC Awards N309bn Concrete Road Contracts to Dangote as Tax Credit

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the award of a contract to Dangote Industries to construct five concrete roads totalling 274.9 kilometres at N309,917,717,251.35 to be advanced by the company as a tax credit.

The Cable reported that Babatunde Fashola, minister of works and housing, stated this on Wednesday, July 14, while briefing newsmen at the end of the FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

6. List: 5 amazing features of TB Joshua’s final resting place

Ikotun, Lagos state - The founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), TB Joshua, was on Friday, July 9, laid to rest in the church premises at Ikotun, Lagos.

Joshua who is regarded as one of the richest and philanthropic pastors in Nigeria was buried in grand style with a presidential-looking mausoleum.

7. List: FG appoints 42 traditional rulers as university chancellors

Some Nigerian traditional rulers and other individuals have been appointed by the federal government as chancellors and pro-chancellors federal universities and inter-university centres.

Punch Newspaper reports that this was contained in a statement by the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu.

8. Super TV CEO: Dismiss Trending Chidinma Video, It’s Fake, Police Tell Nigerians

Ikeja, Lagos - Following the viral video trending on social media claiming that Chidinma Ojukwu, the prime suspect in the murder of Usifo Ataga, denied killing the chief executive officer of Super TV, the police have set the record straight.

PM News reports that the Lagos state police command while reacting to the video on Monday, July 12, dismissed the claim, urging the general public to disregard the video.

Legit.ng gathered that Ojukwu in the video said she did not kill Ataga as she earlier claimed when she was paraded by the police.

Source: Legit.ng