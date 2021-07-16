The All Progressives Congress is unhappy that the Peoples Democratic Party is demanding the resignation of Zamfara state governor, Bello Matawalle

A chieftain of the party, Sani Shinkafi, accused the opposition of being hypocritical over Bello Matawalle's recent defection

The APC member argued that there is no need to raise alarm over the defection of the Zamfara governor because the PDP also welcomed defectors in the past

FCT, Abuja - A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sani Shinkafi, has dismissed calls by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) demanding the resignation of Governor Bello Matawalle.

The PDP called on Matawalle to resign as governor for defecting to the APC, The Sun reported.

However, Shinkafi at a press conference on Friday, July 16, in Abuja described the call for Matawalle’s resignation as ridiculous.

The APC chieftain argued that some politicians from other parties have also defected to the PDP.

According to him, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state and Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state defected from the APC to the PDP.

He said:

“We are also wondering why the PDP which benefitted from the defection of Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State and Godwin Obaseki of Edo State from APC to PDP, did not see anything wrong with such defections.''

No law against defections

According to The Tribune, the politician argued that there was no law mandating a governor must continue to remain in office under the same party on whose platform he contested and won an election.

Shinkafi advised the state deputy governor, Mahdi Aliyu Gusau, who remains in the PDP, to refrain from any action that may cause the state more problems.

Abuja court adjourns suit seeking to sack Governor Matawalle

Meanwhile, the Zamfara state governor, Bello Matawalle, could be sacked from office if the Federal High Court in Abuja rules against him in a suit challenging his defection from the Peoples PDP to the APC.

Premium Times reported that the court on Friday, July 16, decided to adjourn the case till September 29 for mention.

The judge, Inyang Ekwo, reportedly took the decision after the plaintiffs in the suit, Sani Kaura Ahmed and Abubakar Muhammed, withdrew two interlocutory applications seeking to stop the governor and his deputy from defecting from the party.

