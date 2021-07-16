Members of the House of Representatives on Friday, July 16, finally passed the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill

The lower chamber, however, failed to expunge the controversial Clause 52(2) in the amendment bill during the plenary

According to the report, members of the opposition left the green chamber in anger during the deliberation on the bill

FCT, Abuja - The House of Representatives has passed the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, maintaining the controversial Clause 52(2) as presented.

The Punch reports that the clause allows the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to determine when, where and how voting and transmission of results will be done.

Legit.ng gathered that clause 52(2) said that voting at an election and transmission of results under this bill shall be in accordance with the procedure determined by the commission.

The report noted that there was a rowdy session in the House as the deputy speaker, Ahmed Wase, skipped section 52 where consideration of the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill was suspended on Thursday, July 15.

It stated that after asking officials of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) a series of questions, the speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, said the information from the agency would guide the lawmakers on the controversial clause.

Channels TV also reports that the deputy minority leader, Toby Okechukwu, raised a point of order to recall that the session on Thursday, July 15, was halted when the consideration got to Clause 52, adding that several members called for the division of the House, which Wase overruled.

The deputy speaker, however, denied blocking division of the House, adding that Clause 52 had already been voted on and passed.

According to the report, the opposition lawmakers walked out of the heated session at the National Assembly chambers in Abuja on Friday, July 16.

