Sundry Markets Limited Wins “Most Sustainable Retail Organisation” at Africa Retail Awards 2025
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
- Sundry Markets Limited, owners of Marketsquare, has won the “Most Sustainable Retail Organisation” at the Africa Retail Awards 2025 for its strong ESG-driven business model.
- The company was recognized for key initiatives such as ethical sourcing, fair labour practices, waste reduction, energy efficiency, and community development programs.
- Sundry Markets reaffirmed its commitment to responsible retailing, thanking its team and partners while pledging to continue setting sustainability benchmarks in Africa’s retail sector.
Sundry Markets Limited, the owners of the Marketsquare chain of supermarkets, Nigeria’s largest indigenous grocery retail chain, has been honored as the Most Sustainable Retail Organisation at the prestigious Africa Retail Awards 2025. This recognition underscores the company’s unwavering commitment to sustainability, ethical practices, and community impact across its operations.
The Africa Retail Awards celebrate excellence and innovation in the continent’s retail sector, and Sundry Markets Limited stood out for its holistic sustainability approach. The company has integrated Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles into its business model, ensuring that growth goes hand-in-hand with responsibility.
Key sustainability initiatives include:
- Fair Labour Practices and ethical sourcing
- Positive environmental impact through waste reduction and energy efficiency
- Community and social development programs
- Transparent stakeholder engagement and sustainability reporting
CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Legit.ng Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
Speaking on the award, Mrs. Dubem Kekachi, Sustainability Lead for Sundry Markets Limited, said: “This achievement reflects our belief that retail can be a force for good. We are proud to lead the way in creating a greener, more inclusive future for Africa’s retail industry.”
The Africa Retail Awards is organized by the Africa Retail Academy, Lagos Business School, in partnership with Nairametrics and KPMG.
Sundry Markets Limited extends gratitude to its dedicated team, partners, and customers for sharing in this vision. The company remains committed to setting new benchmarks for sustainable retailing in Africa.
About Sundry Markets Limited
Sundry Markets Limited is a pioneer in modern retail in Nigeria, operating a network of stores that deliver quality, convenience, and value. With sustainability at its core, the company continues to innovate and champion responsible retail practices.
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Source: Legit.ng
Felix Imoh (PR Manager) As the Public Relations Manager of Legit.ng, Felix possesses over half a decade of expertise in marketing, media & public relations, event planning, ESG framework, and strategic communications. With a proven track record of crafting compelling narratives and cultivating robust media relationships, he is dedicated to enhancing brand visibility, market influence, and driving impactful communication strategies. His dynamic approach ensures that Legit.ng remains at the forefront of digital news and entertainment in Nigeria. Contact via: felix.imoh@corp.legit.ng