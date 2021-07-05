The Nigerian government has raised concerns over threats and mob attacks on firefighters across the country

The ministry of interior has disclosed the new measures it plans to introduce to security challenges faced by fire-fighters

Rauf Aregbesola, the minister of interior, expressed the hope that the new initiative would safeguard critical national assets in the country

FCT, Abuja - The federal government has disclosed that it is considering establishing a fire police unit to provide protection for firefighters across the country.

A spokesperson for the ministry of interior, Blessing Lere-Adams, made the disclosure in a statement on Saturday, July 3, in Abuja, The Punch reported.

She stated that the new initiative was to address the security challenges faced by firefighters during operations.

Lere-Adams noted that the fire service officials sometimes encounter mob action and vandalism of firefighting assets in the country.

The spokesperson said the minister of interior, Chief Rauf Aregbesola, spoke about the new initiative during the opening ceremony of the National Council on Fire in Jos.

Aregbesola was represented at the occasion by the permanent secretary in the ministry, Shuaib Belgore.

The minister stated that there is a need to protect critical assents in the country, The Tribune reported.

He said:

“When critical national assets are adequately protected against consequences of huge losses due to fire incidents, these assets are saved.

“The economy is further protected, because the very lean resources that would have otherwise been used to rehabilitate or reconstruct such affected infrastructure would be channeled to other areas of our national development.''

Meanwhile, to increase service delivery of the Federal Fire Service (FFS), the federal government has made a move to acquire 15 fire fighting trucks to support accident rescue missions across the country from Portugal.

As part of the process to secure the trucks, a team led by the Controller General of the FFS, Dr. Liman A. Ibrahim paid a visit to the European country on Friday, June 4.

Legit.ng gathered that the Nigerian delegation inspected the trucks being manufactured at Jacinto Fire Trucks Manufacturing Industry, in the commercial and industrial city of Porto.

