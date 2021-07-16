A video is currently trending on social media in which two men are seen throwing bundles of cash at each other

According to blogger, @kemiashefonlovehaven, the two men were in the house of Obi Cubana in Anambra state

Several celebrities have arrived in the eastern state for the burial of the club owner's mother who passed away

Currently causing a buzz on social media are events from Obi Cubana's hometown as he gears up for the burial of his mother.

Just recently, a video surfaced on social media which captured the moment two guests at the club owner's home were seen engaging in a 'money fight'.

In the video, the men can be seen throwing bundles of cash at each other, much to the amusement of other guests who cheered them on.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from fans

jackiemullah:

"The Cubans gang telling us that: Empower your circle (friends). Only you no fit do convoy. Only you no fit shutdown. SHOW YOUR FRIENDS THAT WAY TOOO "

jollypaps:

"This is vulgar actually."

chrisguyofficial:

"I've learnt from watching the Cubana group yesterday "when you make it tomorrow, empower your cycle, money should go round, not monopolized. Connect them to opportunities that will make them big. Form a CULT (yes i'll call it that) where no one is ever allowed to run dry ever, because of the supporting system. Bring young men and women in, teach them how to fish and send them off" You'll be glad you did. It's only a stupid person that would want to be the only successful person among his & her clique."

kwamezack_:

"This is ritual money , no man will play with his hard earn money this way."

its.giftie:

"In this life ehhn, just make money. Wealth attracts wealth."

toben_guzman:

"Vanity upon vanity "

The arrival of Emoney and Kcee

The burial of Obi Cubana's mother will undoubtedly leave a mark on the people of Anambra state as well as on social media.

Joining the celebrity guests for the ceremony are Nigerian singer, Kcee and his brother, Emoney alongside Ubi Franklin.

The singer took to his Instagram page to share a video that captured their arrival after they touched down Anambra, and then their trip to Oba in a grand convoy which included tow bikers and a police van.

The grand burial ceremony

All is set to leave no stone unturned as Nigerian businessman, Obi Cubana, prepares to give his late mum a befitting burial in Anambra state.

Taking to his Instagram story channel, the entrepreneur shared videos of the moments cows gifted to him by friends got delivered to him.

His former employee, Chiefpriest, outdid himself as he sent a trailer load of almost 50 cows to the amazement of many.

