The Lagos state police command has warned Yoruba agitators to steer clear of the nation's commercial capital

The organisers of the rally which is scheduled to hold on Friday, July 16, have insisted to embark on another rally

The police maintained that it will not tolerate any act capable of causing the breakdown of law and order in Lagos state

Lagos state - The Lagos state police command on Thursday, July 15, began a show of force in the state to warn a Yoruba group against going ahead with the rally slated to hold on Friday, July 16.

The Punch reports that Yoruba Appraisal Forum, a non-government organisation announced plans to embark on another rally at the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park, Ojota.

The command’s spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi in a statement on Thursday also vowed to thwart plans for any rally or mass gathering in any part of Lagos State.

Adejobi explained that such will be tantamount to jeopardising the security system of the state at this moment and expose the participants of the proposed rally and innocent people of Lagos State.

The statement read:

“The command strongly warns against any rally or mass gathering in any part of Lagos State, as such will be tantamount to jeopardising the security system of the state at this moment and expose the participants of the proposed rally and innocent people of Lagos State to avoidable security infraction, traffic problem, health hazard, and other social/economic vices."

