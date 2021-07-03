Some women, who were decked in white wrappers like Orisha devotees, were spotted at the venue of Yoruba nation rally in Ojota, Lagos state

Despite repeated warnings by security operatives against holding such rallies, the Yoruba agitators still came out on Saturday, July 3

Armed police officers were ready for the agitators as they used water to dispersed them, gunshots were also fired

Despite the heavy presence of armed security operatives around Gani Fawehinmi Park, Ojota, Lagos, agitators of the Yoruba nation on Saturday, July 3, came out in their numbers.

Some of the agitators were dressed in cultural regalia synonymous with African traditional religion.

According to Channels TV, the separatist who are demanding secession from Nigeria were chanting different songs of freedom and flying their flags.

The agitators are of the opinion that the nation is bleeding and Oodua Nation is the way out.

They are insisting that the time has come to have a separate nation for the Yoruba ethnic group, which they believe is suffering and its people being marginalised.

The Lagos commissioner of police, Hakeem Odumosu, was said to be addressing journalists on why the protest cannot hold when the protesters decided to show up, P.M. News reports.

They were heard saying:

”We are tired of being r*ped, we are tired of being killed, Give us our Yoruba nation now.”

Police disperse protesters at Ojota

The police had reportedly stood back and watched the protesters have their way for some minutes. However, things took a different turn later as the officers began spraying water at the protesters while advancing forward.

P.M. News reporter at the venue noted that some of the protesters scampered for safety as gunshots were fired into the air. It was also reported that some agitators were arrested.

Security operatives take over Yoruba Nation rally venue

Legit.ng had reported that there was a heavy security presence at the Gani Fawehinmi Park in the Ojota area of Lagos.

Their mission was to stop the proposed Yoruba nation rally by separatists agitators.

According to the report, no Yoruba nation agitator was at the venue as of 09:19 am while vehicular movement and business activities continued uninterrupted along the axis.

