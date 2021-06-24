The fifth episode of the BBNaija reunion show got to another heated start after Tochi and Wathoni traded words over who chased who

Wathoni had claimed Tochi tried to get her in the house while also calling Kiddwaya a community boy

Tochi vehemently denied the claims but called Wathoni a community girl, according to him, she was interested in all the guys in the house

Tochi continued to blast Wathoni by saying all her conversations in the house was centred on men

The BBNaija reunion show recently kicked off and has continued to entertain fans with heated highlights. The fifth episode recently aired and started with a war of words between Tochi and Wathoni.

It all started when Wathoni claimed Kiddwaya did a lot of disrespectful things in the house including telling Tochi to go after her because she was an ‘easy catch’.

Wathoni continued to claim that Tochi actually tried to but didn’t get there. This then led to the young man trying to defend himself.

Tochi blasts Wathoni during BBNaija reunion show, calls her community girl. Photos: @tochi.official, @wathonianyansi.

Source: Instagram

According to Tochi, whenever Wathoni liked someone and it didn’t work out, she tried to go through corners to create problems.

Tochi explained that this was the case because there was nobody trying to ask her out in the house.

In his words to Wathoni:

“You literally liked every guy on the show, everybody!”

Speaking further he said:

“You’re telling me that I did not catch you but I never asked you out so why are you going to come to a guy that never asked you out? I did not try Wathoni, you are not even my type.”

To redeem herself, Wathoni then said that Tochi’s friend, Kiddwaya, whom she referred to as the community boy, said that she was an easy catch.

In a bid to defend his friend, Kiddwaya, Tochi said Wathoni was actually the community girl because she had interest in most of the guys on the show.

Tochi said:

“If you feel like you were hot, why didn’t anybody date you in the house? Every conversation in the house was about a man for you.”

See the video below:

Fans react to Tochi and Wathoni's exchange:

Tochi and Wathoni’s heated exchange soon became a trending topic online with fans reacting to it. A number of them seemed impressed that the young man had put her in her place.

Read some of their comments below:

Keturah_kk:

"I trust Tochi he has bad mouth.."

Faith_kollectionz:

"Wathoni talking in the rubbish ."

Ivychuks123:

"This was a good clap back. ."

Joyajie20:

" is the community woman for me??."

Ibinike_:

"She forgot why ahe got the nickname booed up and even made a merch back then. Silly girl."

Iammarcus_orji:

"Chai I love how he said it with all calmness."

Interesting.

Tolani Baj slams Prince, says he wasn't man enough

In a recent episode, Prince also got the chance to express his mind about Tolani Baj going after Vee's man in the house even though they were best friends.

Tolani found Prince's statement funny and after laughing, she said that if he had been man enough, she would not have gone after Neo.

In her words:

"I wanted to use Neo to make you jealous, and let you know how a man should be because you're definitely not a man."

Source: Legit