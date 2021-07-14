BBNaija Lockdown star Laycon has got Nigerians talking with his recent outburst on social media

The reality star took to his Instagram story to address his haters, noting that they don't need to pull him down to rise

Laycon stated that he didn't get to his current position by himself, adding that he will continue to win

Reality star Laycon is letting those showing love to him but talking behind him know that he sees what they are doing. According to Laycon, what they say always gets back to him.

BBNaija Laycon slams his haters. Photos: @itslaycon

Laycon addresses haters

The Fierce crooner stated that he got to his current position through the help of God and that of his fans. According to him, no one has to blow off the light of others for theirs to shine brighter.

Noting that he is going nowhere, Laycon said he'll continue to evolve, win, break records and conquer.

Read his full statement below:

Reactions from fans

jo_ce_fin:

"Who touch laycon?!! Na small thing dey vex me ooo."

christie.a_:

"For laycon to write like this, dem don really pinch am o."

tufab:

"You had a purpose before anyone had an opinion. Never let anyone dim your light because it shines in their eyes!"

andyblayz:

"Who don make this guy vess? This guy no Dey talk oooo! Chai I taya for Nigerians! They change people without their consent!"

pretty_rita6594:

"Omo dis guy can never go wrong in my eyes o."

smartnoyspr:

"He is human after all, many think it doesn't pain him seeing many badmouth him but it gets to him. You all should stop trying to play god in Laycon's life. God pass all of una."

My price has gone up

Legit.ng earlier reported that Laycon bragged about his performance for Grammy Recording Academy.

The Fierce crooner told Channels TV that his feature on the huge platform was a big deal to him.

The singer stated that he is excited about his Grammy performance and he won't try to pretend about it.

He said:

"I'm just here. It's not even up to a year. This is where a lot of people want to be. I appreciate this a lot."

Source: Legit.ng