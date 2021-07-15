The federal government has congratulated Nigerians, especially the Muslim faithful on the forthcoming Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

Rauf Aregbesola, the minister of interior, urged citizens to pursue peace, love their neighbours, and embrace the spirit of brotherliness.

According to him, the federal government is making efforts to stabilise the Nigerian economy.

Aso Rock, Abuja - The federal government has declared Tuesday, July 20, and Wednesday, July 21, as public holidays to mark the 2021 Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The Nation reports that the minister of interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration on behalf of the federal government on Thursday, July 15.

The federal government has declared July 20, 21, as public holidays for the Sallah celebration.

Legit.ng gathered that Aregbesola congratulated all Muslim faithful and Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora on the celebration.

He said:

“I call on Muslims to continue to imbibe the spirit of love, peace, kindness and sacrifice, as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him) and to also use the period to pray for peace, unity, prosperity and the stability of the country, considering the challenges of insecurity we face at the moment.

"These mainly are bandits in the northwest and north-central, insurgents in the northeast, kidnappers, armed robbers, ethnic agitators and sundry criminals in other parts of the country.”

Channels TV reports that the minister, in a statement signed by the permanent secretary of the ministry, Shuaib Belgore, assured the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is committed to the security of lives and property of every Nigerian.

The statement also noted that the president is committed to empowering the citizens for successful living, the provisions of social investments programmes and adequate security in the schools, especially with the spate of innocent school children being targets of kidnapping.

Aregbesola, while wishing the Muslim faithful a happy Eid-el Kabir celebration, advised all Nigerians to take responsibility by reporting any suspicious individuals and criminal activities to law enforcement agencies, especially during this festival.

The minister also called on all Nigerians to observe all Covid-19 protocols, particularly the non-pharmaceutical measures – wearing facemasks, hand washing and social distancing – designed to keep the transmission of the disease at bay.

He said:

“We must all take responsibility for containment of the pandemic during this year’s festival."

