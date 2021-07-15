The A-29 Super Tucano, a Brazilian turboprop light attack aircraft designed and built by Embraer is on its way to Nigeria

Nigeria has one of the largest fighter jets in Africa, consisting of about 15,000 personnel and aircraft

The country is, however, investing in the Tucano to support flight and combat training, close air support operations, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

FCT, Abuja - The first batch of 6 A-29 Super Tucano aircraft have departed the United States of America on Wednesday, July 14 en route to Nigeria.

A statement sent to Legit.ng by the spokesman of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet on Thursday, July 15 noted that the 6 aircraft will be leapfrogged through 5 countries.

President Buhari has been investing aggressively in military equipment since 2015. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Super Tucano to arrive by the end of July 2021

He said the countries are Canada, Greenland, Iceland, Spain, and Algeria before arriving at their final destination in Nigeria towards the end of July 2021.

He also said an official induction ceremony of the aircraft into the inventory of the NAF is already being planned at a later date in August 2021 to be announced in due course.

Presidential reaction on the aircraft impending arrival

On his official Facebook page, presidential media aide, Tolu Ogunlesi reacted to the news from the NAF while sharing the statement.

He wrote:

“This is a ‘super’ piece of news I’ve been looking forward to! We go wash am!”

Last week, the NAF dismissed reports claiming that the first batch of A-29 Super Tucano attack jets ordered by Nigeria from the US has arrived in the country.

Gabkwet, in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Thursday, July 8, said any report claiming the arrival of the jets should be disregarded.

He stated that jets have not yet arrived and promised to update the press when the planes are delivered to the country.

Recall that the National Assembly Joint Committee on Defence recently visited the manufacturers of the A-29 Tucano aircraft in the United States of America.

Colonel Authur Ford of the United States Air Force Fighters and Advance Aircraft Directorate made this known to the National Assembly Joint Committee on Defence and Air Force.

He said members inspected and toured the Embraer Defence Security Incorporated to assess the status and progress of work on the jets amid the rising security challenges in Nigeria.

Source: Legit