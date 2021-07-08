The Nigerian Air Force has reacted to a recent report which claimed the US has delivered the first batch of A-29 Super Tucano attack jets to Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has dismissed reports claiming that the first batch of A-29 Super Tucano attack jets ordered by Nigeria from the US has arrived in the country.

The spokesperson for NAF, Edward Gabkwet, in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Thursday, July 8, said any report claiming the arrival of the jets should disregard.

Gabkwet stated that jets have not yet arrived and promised to update the press when the planes are delivered to the country.

He said:

This story being circulated on the arrival of the A-29 Super Tucano aircraft in Nigeria. It is false as the aircaft is yet to arrive the country. I will keep you updated.’’

No admission at NAF College of Nursing

The spokesperson in a Facebook post also denied claims that NAF College of Nursing (NAFCON) was collecting a non-refundable fee of 15,000 for admissions into ND and HND programmes.

He advised the public to beware of fraudsters. Gabkwet stated that the National Board for Technical Education has approved only the ND programme in General Nursing for the College, which is yet to be advertised.

Gabkwet stated that NAF is frantically making efforts to track and identify the fraudsters behind the misleading messages.

In another report, a report claiming that the Nigerian Air Force Base (NAF) at Kaduna came under attack by terrorists on Saturday, June 26, has been dismissed.

Legit.ng gathers that this clarification was made by the NAF spokesman, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet in a post shared on the official Facebook page of the force.

He stated that the report was the handiwork of merchants of fake news, adding that there was nothing of such.

