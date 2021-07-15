The crises in the Kwara state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has resulted in the suspension of some party chieftains

The suspended party chieftains are supporters of the minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed

The move is generally seen as a disciplinary measure against the minister and his supporters for their actions in recent times

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved the suspension of eleven party members loyal to the minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

The party members were suspended for taking to the party and the Kwara state chairman Hon. Abdullahi Samari Abubakar to court.

Alhaji Mohammed's supporters have been suspended from the APC. Photo credit: Kola Sulaimon/AFP

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Disciplinary measures against erring members

The minister's group had opposed the removal of Bashir Bolarinwa as the caretaker chairman of the party in Kwara state, leading to the protracted crisis which has broken the party into two factions.

The situation has pitted Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq against Alhaji Mohammed in a struggle for the control of the party.

The eleven party men had, however, approached the court to demand the removal of the approved State Caretaker Committee Chairman, contrary to the directive of the National Executive Committee where it was resolved that no member of the party should institute any action in court.

The suspension letter, a copy obtained by Legit.ng on Thursday, July 15 in Abuja was signed by the national secretary, Caretaker/Extra-ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Sen. James Akpanudoedehe, and addressed to Kwara state chairman of the party.

The letter read in parts:

“The Caretaker/Extraordinary. National Convention Planning Committee ratifies the decision of the Kwara State Caretaker Committee and upholds suspension of the following Party members:

“Joseph Tsado, Bamidele Ogunbayo, Issa Fulani, Imam Abdulkadir, Morufu Olaniyi Yusuf, Saludeen Lukman, Kerebu Fatai, Bola Ajani, Nurudeen Fasasi, Salman Shehu Babatunde, and Abdullateef Ahmed Kolawole.”

The APC national secretariat approval followed a notice of disciplinary action letter signed by the state Caretaker Committee Chairman, Samari Abubakar, and Mohammed Mustapha Salman Secretary of the Caretaker Committee.

How the minister triggered political back and forth with his statement

Alhaji Mohammed recently launched a verbal attack on the governor, calling him a 'one-chance governor.

The video of the minister making the comment went viral on social media.

While the outburst of the minister earned him praises from his supporters, it provoked condemnations from the governor's supporters.

Meanwhile, the Kwara state chapter of the APC has given indication that it may sanction the minister over his recent outburst against the governor.

The minister had claimed that he sponsored the electioneering campaigns of Abdulrazaq in 2019 which has been denied by the camp of the governor.

In an interview with select journalists including a Legit.ng reporter on Wednesday, July 7, the APC caretaker committee chairman in Kwara state said the party may apply disciplinary measures according to the party's constitution.

Source: Legit