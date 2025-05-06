Nigerian social commentator Solomon Buchi has reacted to actress Nancy Isime’s recent controversial video about spirituality

The Nollywood actress posted a clip of herself placing gemstones in her Christian prayer and Yoga area of her home

The video raised mixed reactions from many Nigerians, including Solomon Buchi, who described it as witchcraft

Nigerian social commentator Solomon Buchi has reacted to Nancy Isime’s recent video that had netizens accusing her of engaging in dark practices.

Just recently, Legit.ng reported that the Nollywood actress posted a video of herself unveiling two big boxes of gemstones before she placed them on both corners of the prayer area in her home.

The prayer area had a big wall with bible verses written on them before Nancy sat in the middle of the gemstones and did yoga poses.

Nigerians react as Solomon Buchi accuses Nancy Isime of practicing witchcraft over gemstones video. Photos: @nancyisimeofficial, @solomon_buchi

Source: Instagram

Nancy’s video triggered many Nigerians, with some of them accusing her of doing demonic things despite being a Christian. Solomon Buchi was the latest person to drop his two cents on the matter.

On his social media pages, the social commentator described Nancy Isime’s actions as witchcraft. According to Nancy Isime is mixing elements of different religions and going along with it.

Solomon Buchi added that there’s no difference between the actress and people who claim to be Christians but are also in secret cults, are into witchcraft, people in the Illuminati, and other occult groups.

In his words:

“That is not Christianity, that is new age practice, witchcraft, demonic operation or cultism. That is syncretism, when people bring elements from different religions to amalgamate them together and make whatever they want out of it, that is Nancy Isime, she’s a Nigerian celebrity. She’s Christian and in the background you can see she has some scriptures pasted on the walls of her temple or whatever and then you can see her unpacking something, an amethyst, which is a stone of spirituality. It is often used in new age practices in witchcraft and you can see her putting that at the corners of her temple and then she ends with the yoga posture. There is no difference between her and people who are Christian and are in Illuminati. There is no difference between this and people who are Christians and are in secret cults. There is no difference between her and people who are Christians and are witches. You cannot add Jesus to any other thing. If it’s not Jesus all by itself, it is not Jesus. You don’t bring elements of spirituality from other religions.”

Not stopping there, Solomon Buchi warned against following things seen on social media because new age practices are now part of the church and mainstream media because people have normalised things like Zodiacs, tarot reading, palmistry and more. In his words:

“You have to be careful about the people you follow and the things you see because new age practices has really crept into the church, into mainstream media where people normalise zodiac signs, horoscope, tarot reading, witchcraft, palmistry, you can’t be a Christian and put your faith in anything other than the name of Jesus Christ.”

Speaking further, Solomon Buchi added that yoga is also a spiritual practice people should beware of. He said:

“You cannot be a Christian and you believe in yoga. A lot of people think that yoga is just physical exercises, no. Yoga is a spiritual practice that is deeply rooted in Buddhism.”

See his full video below:

Reactions as Solomon Buchi accuses Nancy Isime of witchcraft

Solomon Buchi’s claim that Nancy Isime is practising witchcraft by putting gemstones in her prayer area was met with interesting comments from Nigerians:

Roya.ltystudios1 said:

“Not a fan of this boy but I totally agree with him on this...You all need to be careful of the kinda people you look up to and emulate...This is how they gradually inductrenate into things you don't know jack about...Most of these people are not who you think they are ..BEWARE!!!!”

Faithfitnesstore said:

“Know God For Yourself! These are perilous times!🤦🤦”

_boluuuuuu said:

“Wo! Solomon we go meet for heaven make God judge himself 😂”

Typhil__ wrote:

“Is Yoga not meditation?”

_ariessunflower said:

“She needs to pick a side either to be a Christian or to be connected to the universe (spirituality) because the two is going to drain and affect her mentally. I don’t know what she’s fighting but I hope she realizes that this is not the right route to go😏”

Chuks_nnaemeka said:

“Watin remain na red ribbon and 2 bottles of schnapp.”

Madamee_sarah said:

“On this one Buchi is absolutely correct.”

Grayciee__ said:

“I admire your courage to speak about these things …👏👏👏.”

Chef_posa said:

“Light and Darkness do not have any relationship…. Pick one.”

Solomon Buchi and Daniel Regha trade words

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson’s recent drastic weight loss caused an online clash between controversial social commentators, Solomon Buchi and Daniel Regha.

Regha seemed to bite more than he could chew when he commented on Mercy Johnson’s new skinny stature. The actress had posted a video on social media where her full body was on display and her weight loss was evident.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng