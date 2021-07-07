There are indications that Alhaji Lai Mohammed may be suspended from the All Progressives Congress in Kwara state

The minister of information and culture had stirred the honest nest by launching a verbal attack on his state governor

The party leadership in the north-central state has reacted to the outburst of the minister which went viral recently

FCT, Abuja - The Kwara state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has given indication that it may sanction the minister of information and culture Alhaji Lai Mohammed over his recent outburst against governor Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq in the state.

The minister had claimed that he sponsored the electioneering campaigns of Abdulrazaq in 2019 which has been denied by the camp of the governor.

Lai Mohammed facing suspension in Kwara APC because of his utterances.

Source: Getty Images

Disciplinary hammer may fall on information minister

Reacting to the development in an interview with select journalists including a Legit.ng reporter on Wednesday, July 7, the APC caretaker committee chairman in Kwara state, Abdullahi Samari Abubakar, said the party may apply disciplinary measures according to the party's constitution.

His words:

“I still see the minister as a member of our party. Because he has not formally told us that he is moving out of the party which I doubt if he will go. He is a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria where the APC as a ruling party is running the administration of government.

“So I would not think he will want to move out. But from those utterances he made, the party, APC as structure have guidelines over issues.

“If we feel that what he said publicly amounts to disrespect or causing acrimony within the party, honestly, we are going to make sure the rules of the party are applied against him and any other person.”

Time to sanitise Kwara APC

When asked whether the minister will be suspended or expelled from the APC, the Kwara party chairman said:

“If the offense is commensurate to suspending him, or any other, definitely the rule of the party is going to apply because nobody is too big to be sanctioned. We want to have sanity in the party.”

The APC chieftain also confirmed that Lai Mohammed had earlier revalidated his membership of the party in the state, dismissing suggestions that the minister and his supporters were not carried along in the exercise.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that senators from Kwara state faulted Alhaji Mohammed for referring to Governor Abdulrazaq as a one-chance governor.

The lawmakers on Wednesday, July 7, described the Kwara state governor as the authentic leader of the party in the state.

They said Mohammed was not speaking on behalf of party members when he said Kwara state, under the current administration, had entered one chance.

Recall that Governor AbdulRazaq recently alleged that millions of naira donated to fund his campaign in the 2019 election were stolen by some party members in the state.

AbdulRazaq made the allegation on Saturday, June 26, at a book launch when speaking about the crisis rocking the state chapter of the APC.

The governor who was represented by his deputy, Kayode Alabi, said the money was donated by ministers, governors, and party supporters to fund his campaign.

