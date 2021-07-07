The crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress in Kwara state appears to have deepened following recent comments by senators from the state

The federal legislators are unhappy with the minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, over statements he made about the Kwara state governor

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara state recently accused some members of the party of working against him

Senators from Kwara state have faulted the minister of information, Lai Mohammed, for referring to Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq as a one-chance governor.

The lawmakers who are members of the All Progressives Congress APC, on Wednesday, July 7, described the Kwara state governor as the authentic leader of the party in the state, The Punch reported.

They said Mohammed was not speaking on behalf of party members when he said Kwara state, under the current administration, had entered one chance.

The Nation newspaper reported that the senators pledged their support to Governor Abdurahman Abdulrazaq.

Governor AbdulRazaq claims some chieftain refused to support his campaign

Meanwhile, Governor AbdulRazaq of Kwara has alleged that millions of naira donated to fund his campaign in the 2019 election were stolen by some party members in the state.

AbdulRazaq made the allegation on Saturday, June 26, at a book launch when speaking about the crisis rocking the state chapter of the APC, Daily Trust reported.

The governor who was represented by his deputy, Kayode Alabi, said the money was donated by ministers, governors, and party supporters to fund his campaign.

APC senator wins at the supreme court

In another news, the Supreme Court has dismissed the suit filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) seeking to disqualify Senator Adetokunbo Abiru of the APC from continuing to represent Lagos East senatorial district.

The Nation reported that it upheld the argument of Kemi Pinheiro, (SAN) for Abiru and Abiodun Owonikoko (SAN) for APC that the appeal lacked merit.

The apex court also awarded a cost of N1million against the appellants – the PDP and its candidate Babatunde Gbadamosi – and in favour of each of the respondents, Abiru and the APC.

