A young man who was mocked in 2006 for being a mechanic apprentice has made it past that stage in life

Olusunkanmi said he never wanted to wait for job while whiling his time away on things that do not help his career

Fifteen years after that bold move, the young man is now in a better place with a good job and nice office space

A young Nigerian man, Oluwasunkanmi David, has demonstrated the importance of upskilling oneself no matter what the situation is.

In 2006, while he was waiting to get a job, he started apprenticing at a mechanic workshop. Oluwasunkanmi in a LinkedIn post said he was a big subject of ridicule among friends who thought he was doing a dirty job.

The young man said he gathered all the experience to become a better person. Photo source: LinkedIn/Olwasinkanmi David

Source: UGC

Sit still, stay away from the mechanic job

Some of his friends even advised him to wait at home until a suitable job shows up but the man’s thirst for knowledge and self-improvement would not allow him to sit still.

The work experience he got as a mechanic apprentice has helped immensely in his career. He collaged two photos showing him in 2006 as a mechanic and a recent one where he is sitting in an office as fleet maintenance and service manager.

He said:

"Don't just wait...do something while waiting."

Smart people don't wait

Below are some of the reactions to his post:

Kolawole Ajobiewe said:

"Smart people don't waste any time... We have to keep learning at all opportunities. Well done."

JOHN OTURU said:

"The process is still ongoing. U will soon nail it big. My take home is don't just sit & be praying make a move."

ENDURANCE MEJABI said:

"Very inspiring and Apt... Keep soaring my brother..."

Abraka Onoriode said:

"Best decisions in life take place within split seconds. Congratulations!"

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a man identified as AD Patrickson narrated his inspiring success story of how he became the owner of an oil and gas company years after he worked as a night watchman on oilfield vessels.

Patrickson said that to achieve his dream, he had to put in his all. He added that passion also made him improve his academics.

Never to be one who does not give back, the downstream expert said he also contributed to his country, Cameroon, during the pursuit of his career goal.

