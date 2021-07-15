82-year old elder statesman, Chief Olusegun Osoba, has revealed that there was an agreement over power shift by APC chieftains

Osoba, a former governor of Ogun state, said the agreement was made by the party leaders before the 2015 elections

The former Ogun state governor insisted that power must return to the south during the 2023 general elections

Abeokuta - Former Ogun state governor and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Olusegun Osoba, has revealed that the ruling party agreed on zoning during its merger stage.

According to Osoba, who was the chairman of the constitution drafting committee of the APC at the time, the gentlemen’s agreement was not drafted in the party's rules in order not to go against the fundamental rights of anyone to aspire to any office in the country.

More facts about the APC gentleman agreement

He told Punch newspaper in an interview:

“When we were forming the APC, we agreed that the presidency would be given to the north and we the progressives in the southwest agreed.

“So, some who were not there cannot tell us to stop that. I stand on the fact that we should rotate the presidency between the north and south of the party.”

Fashola gives more insights on APC agreement

The Guardian newspaper reports that the minister of works and housing, Babajide Fashola, recently called the attention of the APC leadership to the fact that there was a gentleman’s agreement on zoning between north and south.

Fashola said the issue of zoning was more of a gentleman’s agreement in APC and it behooves all parties to honour it.

On his part, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state has reiterated his call for power to shift to the south.

Governor Zulum stated that power shift should be adopted because the unity of Nigeria is very important.

He added that the APC had zoned the presidency to northern Nigeria based on the agreement that in the year 2023, the presidency would go to the south.

Recall that governors of the 17 southern states insisted that the next president of the country must come from the region.

The decision (if it comes to fruition) would effectively end the ambition of some top politicians from the north who are believed to be eyeing the 2023 presidency.

Such politicians include former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, former Kano state governor, Alhaji Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and current Sokoto state governor, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal.

