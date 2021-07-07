The Southern Governors Forum has gotten support from Borno state governor, Professor Babagana Zulum

The governor insists that power ought to move to southern Nigeria in 2023 for the sake of the country's unity

The Borno state chief executive, however, frowned at some of the language used in pushing for the southern presidency

Maiduguri - Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state has reiterated his call for power to shift to the south, backing the Southern Governors’ Forum’s resolution on the zoning of the presidential seat in 2023.

The southern governors had said the region should produce Nigeria’s next president based on the principles of equity, and fairness, an assertion Zulum also agreed with.

Governor Zulum is of the opinion that power should return to the south in 2023. Photo credit: Borno state government

Source: Facebook

Zulum outlines his reasons for supporting southern presidency

He told Channels Television:

“I am of the view that the presidency should go to the south in the year 2023 because the unity of our country is very important.

“Secondly, inclusivity is very important. Thirdly, I am in the APC. Six or seven years ago, APC had zoned the presidency to northern Nigeria based on the agreement that in the year 2023, the presidency should go to the south.”

Igbo stakeholder advises southeast on next political move

Meanwhile, a chieftain of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prince Richard Ozobu, has said that the southeast must put efforts to revive the alliance it had with the north during the first and second republics in Nigeria if it is committed to achieving Igbo presidency in 2023.

Ozobu, in an interview with Vanguard newspaper, stated that the Igbo had been relegated in Nigerian politics because it abandoned its traditional political allies.

He noted that no zone, no matter the size of the population, can do it alone in attaining the presidential position in Nigeria.

On his part, Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom has described the decision of the Southern Governors Forum to push for the presidency as bold and patriotic.

Governor Ortom's stance was contained in a statement sent to Legit.ng by his spokesman, Terver Akase, on Tuesday, July 6.

He said the forum's position on the rotation of the presidency between the north and south, beginning from 2023 should be adhered to.

Recall that governors of the 17 southern states insisted that the next president of the country must come from the region.

The decision (if it comes to fruition) would effectively end the ambition of some top politicians from the north who are believed to be eyeing the 2023 presidency.

Such politicians include former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, former Kano state governor, Alhaji Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and current Sokoto state governor, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal.

Source: Legit.ng