Popular Nigerian musician and actor, Banky W, has taken to social media to celebrate is dear friend, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

The much loved media personality clocked 39 on July 14, 2021, and was faced with outpouring of love from numerous friends and well-wishers

Banky described Ebuka with glowing words and said that if they weren’t friends, he would have been jealous of him

Popular Nigerian entertainer, Banky W, has joined numerous people on social media to celebrate much loved TV personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

Ebuka turned 39 on July 14, 2021, and his friends, loved ones, fans and other well-wishers did not let the day pass by unnoticed.

Banky W celebrated his dear friend by sharing photos of fun times they spent together and accompanied it with a lengthy caption where the celebrant was described with glowing words.

According to the popular music star, Ebuka takes versatility to a whole new level. He added that the TV host does everything with style, charisma, grace, wisdom and charm.

Not stopping there, Banky admitted that if he and Ebuka were not friends, he would have been jealous of him. He also said he was truly inspired by the media personality.

Banky’s post reads in part:

“He does everything with so much grace, charm, wisdom, charisma and style...

I'm truly inspired by you bro. If you weren't my friend, jealousy for kee me ❤.”

See the birthday message below:

Nigerians react to Banky’s birthday message

Read some of the comments to Banky's post below:

Theayoadejumo__:

"Happy birthday ."

Ayoanimashaun:

"Happy birthday @ebuka Thank you for adding immense value to the media and entertainment industry."

Imanseofficial:

"Lol @ jealousy for kee me real talk …Happy birthday Ebuka ❤️."

Adaabekee:

"A very inspiring friendship & brotherhood... Happy Birthday Ebuka."

Nice one.

Ebuka's wife and daughters celebrate him on 39th birthday

To celebrate the TV host on his 39th birthday, his wife, Cynthia, took to her Instagram page to shower accolades on her man.

The mother of two posted photos of Ebuka and accompanied it with a message where she described him as a sweet, strong, intelligent and kind man.

Not stopping there, Ebuka’s wife posted an adorable video of their daughters, Jeweluchi and Irubinachi, sending a sweet birthday message to their father.

