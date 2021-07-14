Veteran Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has taken to social media to celebrate his youngest child, Victory Zane Chukwubuike

The little boy clocked four on July 14, 2021, and his father celebrated him with glowing words to the joy of fans

Yul shared a photo of his lookalike son as he prayed for the boy's future to be as bright as the morning star

Popular Nigerian movie star, Yul Edochie, is no doubt a proud father and he recently celebrated his youngest child on social media.

Victory Zane Chukwubuike Yul Edochie clocked four on July 14, 2021, and his father made sure the day did not pass by unnoticed.

Yul posted a cute photo of the celebrant who shares a striking resemblance with him and accompanied it with a lengthy note.

Actor Yul Edochie's son, Zane, celebrates his fourth birthday. Photos: @yuledochie

In the note, the actor referred to the celebrant as his handsome champ and his precious munchkin.

Not stopping there, Yul also prayed for his baby boy's protection and for his future to be bright.

In his words:

“Happy birthday boo boo! May your future be as bright as the morning star. Nothing and no one shall alter your destiny . No weapon designed and fashioned against you shall prosper. I love beyond words baby.”

See the actor’s post below:

Fans and colleagues celebrate with Yul's son

It wasn’t long before fans also joined in on the celebration in the comment section. A number of them wished Zane well. Read what some of them had to say below:

Adaeze.onuigbo:

"Happy birthday baby brother, I wish you more Wisdom understanding and knowledge from Above in Jesus Name Amen."

Kenechukwuu.ezeh:

"Happy birthday Handsome God bless you."

Frbekomson:

"Happy birthday Chukwubuike. As you add another year today may God continue to bless and keep you."

Aneke.nkechi:

"Happy birthday dear."

