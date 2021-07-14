Popular Nollywood actor, Olu Olowogemo aka Portable, recently blew hot on social media over the recent issues TAMPAN has been facing

The movie star seemed particularly enraged at the audacity of a foreign-based internet sensation, Esabod, who continued to slam the association’s leaders

Portable asked what gave her the right to interfere in their matter and rubbish them on social media

The obviously angry actor told Esabod that he is ready for her and dared her to do her worst as he warned her to stay off TAMPAN’s leaders

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Nigerian actor, Olu Olowogemo Harejan aka Mr Portable, has waded into the ongoing issue Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) has faced in recent times and how unpopular they have become.

Portable started out by saying actors have always been people highly respected in the society and he lamented how much things have changed because TAMPAN was now being rubbished by people insulting its leaders.

Actor Portable slams Esabod for allegedly disrespecting TAMPAN's leaders. Photos: @mrportableharejan, @esabodaboderin, @mrlatin1510

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Not stopping there, the actor placed his focus on foreign-based controversial social media star, Esabod, who had on different occasions insulted the association’s leaders.

Portable seemed very enraged that she had the audacity to say negative things about one of their veterans, Iya Awero, after claiming that she could not walk well because she used to sleep around.

The actor explained that it seemed TAMPAN’s leaders were afraid to retaliate and were taking the insults. According to him, that should not be so because the organisation is theirs to control how they see fit.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Portable added that nobody was being forced to be a part of TAMPAN and they should leave if they were not pleased with it. He however added that they should not then watch others rubbish what they had built.

According to him, he would not keep quiet if others decide to do so, adding that TAMPAN’s president, Mr Latin, seemed to be scared of Esabod.

The angry actor then called on the association's leaders and members to wake up and not let others bastardise their industry.

See the video below:

Portable clears the air, says his issue is with Esabod, not Mr Latin

In a subsequent post, Portable decided to clear the air and explain that his initial video was not to disrespect TAMPAN’s president, Mr Latin.

According to him, Latin has always been a peacemaker and some people were trying to take advantage of them to destroy his legacy.

He then reiterated that his grouse was with Esabod and how she continues to rubbish TAMPAN leaders on social media by interfering in their issues.

According to him, Esabod was only using their issues to grow her YouTube channel to make money.

Portable then asked again what gave her the right to speak negatively about their industry’s veterans such as Iya Rainbow, Iya Awero and Elesho.

The actor made it known that he wanted to see her power and what she was capable of. He added that he is very ready for her and warned her to stay out of TAMPAN’s issues.

See the heated video below:

Nigerians react to Portable’s videos

After Portable made his stance on the whole issue known, some of his fans reacted to his videos. Read some of their comments below:

_Lanreojo:

"By the time all your colleagues speak up like this, she will go and sit down somewhere. Her own is just too much. She's everywhere abusing people up and down. I only pity some fans under her tutelage. They will soon regret it."

Aloma5300:

"Well said you have spoken well. Thank you your organization's President is not capable of the leadership tasks ahead of him."

Lizzietenabe:

"This Man said nothing but truth d way some Yoruba industry are respecting this woman is getting too much... He abuse almost all d elders including mama rainbow even jide kosoko d kind of abuse she abused them i can't even type it here is just too much."

Akintundeleke:

"We know those using ESABOD against your association now, because of small change and TikTok influence they have."

Saintissy01:

"The matter was not handled properly from the beginning. If the matter had being dealt with through the mechanism of the association and not allow princess and iyabo to drag the matter in the public court, things wouldn't have degenerated to this low. Even if baba ijesha would still be charge to court internal mechanism would have safe the face of the association."

Interesting.

Iyabo Ojo apologises to TAMPAN elders

Iyabo issued a public apology to the TAMPAN leadership via her official Instagram page. The actress' apology came after the association blacklisted her.

She thanked celebrity blogger, Mama Esabod, for mediating peace between the aggrieved parties.

In a different portion of her post, the actress also thanked fans and others alike who had been showing her support since she joined Princess in the battle for justice.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit.ng